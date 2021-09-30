Emelia “Emily” Josephine Goroski-Novacek, 95 years old, a long-time resident of Warren passed away on Monday, September, 27, 2021, in North Star Manor. She is now reunited with her Johnny and is dancing in heaven.



Emily was born and raised on the family farm near Greenbush, MN, the second child of Joseph and Josephine (Gonshorowski) Novacek. She graduated from Greenbush High on June 1, 1944. Following graduation, Emily worked at Brown and Bigelow factory during WWII effort in St. Paul, MN. She was united in marriage October 8, 1946 to John B. Goroski. They made their first home in Wibaux, MT and were blessed with their first child, James in 1948. Cynthia and Conrad followed shortly thereafter before the family returned to Minnesota in 1951. They lived briefly in Roseau and Greenbush before settling in Warren in 1953. Over the next 12 years, John and Emily were blessed with six more children.



Over the years, Emily worked as a waitress, house cleaner, and CNA with the Good Samaritan Center for 23 years. She was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Altar Society, American Legion Auxiliary, and Hospital and Home Auxiliary. In retirement, she devoted many hours volunteering at the ODC in Warren and Good Samaritan Center.



Emily was truly an amazing woman and did everything with love in her heart for God and family. She was a woman of deep faith and prayed for her children and grandchildren daily so they can one day be united with her in heaven. Her favorite song was “You Are My Sunshine,” which she loved to sing to her grandchildren. When asked why she had so many children she would always reply “Because, I loved my husband.” She was an excellent cook and especially adept at baking kolaches and 7-layer bars. For many years she grew a large garden and would spend countless hours canning and freezing her bounty. Emily loved to travel and was fortunate to travel extensively in the US and abroad to Germany, Czech Republic, Italy, Israel, Switzerland, Canada, and Mexico.



She is survived by sons, James of Thief River Falls; Conrad (Lori) of Argyle; David (Kathy) of East Helena, MT, and Gary (Stephanie) of Mandan, ND: daughters, Cynthia (Dave) Routzahn, of Helena, MT, Ann (Gaylord) Schmidt of Mandan, ND, Denise (David) St. Germain of Argyle, and Audrey (Tim) Kelly of Helena, MT: 20 grandchildren, and 33 great-grandchildren. Emily is also survived by sisters-in-law, Glendora Novacek and Darlene Novacek.



She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands, John B. Goroski and Harry Novacek; infant son, Paul; brothers, Ernest, Norbert, Joseph, David, Daniel, and Jerome; and sisters, Theresa, Christine, Leona, and infant Bernadette.



In later years, Emily suffered from dementia but was a loving and caring mother and grandmother to her last day. A special thanks to the staff at North Star Manor for their love and care over the past several years.



In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the Staff Fund of North Star Manor, Warren.

