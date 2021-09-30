Roy N. Ode, 90

A Funeral Service for Roy N. Ode of Badger, MN will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 2:00PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will be held at Badger City Cemetery in Badger, MN.

Roy Newell Ode of Badger passed away on September 25th at Life Care Medical Center at the age of 90.

Roy was born on December 3rd, 1930 in Duxby, MN to Henry and Lizzie (Venaas) Ode. He attended Duxby School. He enlisted in the Army in1953 and was stationed in Anchorage, Alaska. Roy was united in marriage on October 29th, 1955 to Irene Anderson and they were blessed with 5 children. He worked in the mines on the Iron Range before moving to Warren, MN where he worked as a mechanic for a local shop. In 1964, Roy and Irene moved back to Badger in order to help out his father, eventually buying and taking over the family farm while also working as a mechanic at RCCA (Midland). In 1988 he began to work at Marvin in Warroad where he retired in 2000.

Roy enjoyed restoring his John Deere and Co-op tractors, watching westerns on TV, listening to Charlie Pride and Daniel O’Donnell on the radio, and tinkering in his garage. He enjoyed having company, especially the grandkids and sitting on the deck with a cup of coffee. A day never went by without him doing a day’s work, from yard work to shoveling snow and cleaning gutters. If that was all done, then Roy would find “something” to do in his garage. He preferred to do the chores himself, but would welcome help with a big smile.

Roy is survived by his wife Irene; his children Rory of Badger, MN, Gerry of Badger, MN, Carmie (Roland) Stoe of Badger, MN, Tammy (Harold) Connell of Salol, MN, Mandy of Bismarck ND; Grandchildren Jason, Ross, Dylan Ode, Terry, Alicia, Adam, Justin Stoe, Brian Hites, Nick, Travis, Tressa Connell, Hayley, Brady Gienger; and Great Grandchildren Ruthie Teorey, Brennon, Grayden, and Rory Ode.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Vernon and Marvin, sisters Norma Swindawiecz and Arlean Olson, and grandson, Brandon Hites.

A special thank you to the Altru Dialysis nurses with the exceptional care of Roy over the last 4 years.