Foreclosure/Andy L. Shimpa and Angela M. Shimpa

NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE THE RIGHT TO VERIFICATION OF THE DEBT AND IDENTITY OF THE ORIGINAL CREDITOR WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY LAW IS NOT AFFECTED BY THIS ACTION. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, that default has occurred in conditions of the following described mortgage: DATE OF MORTGAGE: February 20, 2017 MORTGAGOR: Andy L. Shimpa and Angela M. Shimpa, husband and wife, as joint tenants. MORTGAGEE: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Freedom Mortgage Corporation. DATE AND PLACE OF RECORDING: Recorded February 28, 2017 Polk County Recorder, Document No. A000707690. ASSIGNMENTS OF MORTGAGE: Assigned to: Freedom Mortgage Corporation. Dated December 26, 2019 Recorded December 27, 2019, as Document No. A000724286. TRANSACTION AGENT: Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. TRANSACTION AGENT’S MORTGAGE IDENTIFICATION NUMBER ON MORTGAGE: 1000730-0096850185-8 LENDER OR BROKER AND MORTGAGE ORIGINATOR STATED ON MORTGAGE: Freedom Mortgage Corporation RESIDENTIAL MORTGAGE SERVICER: Freedom Mortgage Corporation MORTGAGED PROPERTY ADDRESS: 707 Elm Ave, Erskine, MN 56535 TAX PARCEL I.D. #: 840002201 LEGAL DESCRIPTION OF PROPERTY: All that certain property situate in Polk County, State of Minnesota,to wit: That part of the Southeast Quarter of the Southeast Quarter (SE l/4SE1/4) of Section Four (4), Township One Hundred Forty-eight (148) North of Range Forty-two (42) West if the Fifth Principal Meridian, described as follows: Beginning at the southeast corner of the SE l/4SE 1/4 of said Section, Township and Range, thence North along the Easterly boundary line of said Section a distance of 900 feet to a point; thence West and parallel with the Southerly boundary line of said Section a distance of 180 feet to a point; thence South and parallel with the Easterly boundary line of said Section a distance of 900 feet, more or less, to the Southerly boundary line of said Section; thence Easterly a distance of l 80 feet, more or less, to the point of beginning. Tax ID: 84.00022.01 Parcel #: 84.00022.01 COUNTY IN WHICH PROPERTY IS LOCATED: Polk ORIGINAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF MORTGAGE: $138,898.00 AMOUNT DUE AND CLAIMED TO BE DUE AS OF DATE OF NOTICE, INCLUDING TAXES, IF ANY, PAID BY MORTGAGEE: $138,139.35 That prior to the commencement of this mortgage foreclosure proceeding Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee complied with all notice requirements as required by statute; That no action or proceeding has been instituted at law or otherwise to recover the debt secured by said mortgage, or any part there of; PURSUANT to the power of sale contained in said mortgage, the above described property will be sold by the Sheriff of said county as follows: DATE AND TIME OF SALE: April 2, 2020 at 10:00 AM PLACE OF SALE: Sherriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN to pay the debt then secured by said Mortgage, and taxes, if any, on said premises, and the costs and disbursements, including attorneys’ fees allowed by law subject to redemption within six (6) months from the date of said sale by the mortgagor(s), their personal representatives or assigns unless reduced to Five (5) weeks under MN Stat. §580.07. TIME AND DATE TO VACATE PROPERTY: If the real estate is an owner-occupied, single-family dwelling, unless otherwise provided by law, the date on or before which the mortgagor(s) must vacate the property if the mortgage is not reinstated under section 580.30 or the property is not redeemed under section 580.23 is 11:59 p.m. on October 2, 2020, unless that date falls on a weekend or legal holiday, in which case it is the next weekday, and unless the redemption period is reduced to 5 weeks under MN Stat. Secs. 580.07 or 582.032. MORTGAGOR(S) RELEASED FROM FINANCIAL OBLIGATION ON MORTGAGE: None “THE TIME ALLOWED BY LAW FOR REDEMPTION BY THE MORTGAGOR, THE MORTGAGOR’S PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVES OR ASSIGNS, MAY BE REDUCED TO FIVE WEEKS IF A JUDICIAL ORDER IS ENTERED UNDER MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 582.032, DETERMINING, AMONG OTHER THINGS, THAT THE MORTGAGED PREMISES ARE IMPROVED WITH A RESIDENTIAL DWELLING OF LESS THAN FIVE UNITS, ARE NOT PROPERTY USED IN AGRICULTURAL PRODUCTION, AND ARE ABANDONED.” Dated: January 23, 2020 Freedom Mortgage Corporation Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 46 – 20-001025 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until June 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: April 1, 2020. Freedom Mortgage Corporation Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 46 – 20-001025 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff’s Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: June 9, 2020. Freedom Mortgage Corporation Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until September 17, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: July 28, 2020. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until January 14, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: September 15, 2020. Freedom Mortgage Corporation Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 46 – 20-001025 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until March 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: January 12, 2021. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until July 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: March 17, 2021. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until August 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: July 6, 2021. Freedom Mortgage Corporation Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee USSET, WEINGARDEN AND LIEBO, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 46 – 20-001025 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until September 30, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: August 10, 2021. NOTICE OF POSTPONEMENT OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Pursuant to the provisions of Minnesota Statutes 580.07, the foregoing foreclosure sale is postponed until November 18, 2021 at 10:00 AM at the Sheriff's Office, Law Enforcement Center, 600 Bruce Street, Crookston, MN, in said county and state. Dated: September 28, 2021. Freedom Mortgage Corporation Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee LIEBO, WIENGARDEN, DOBIE & BARBEE, P.L.L.P. Attorneys for Mortgagee/Assignee of Mortgagee 4500 Park Glen Road #300 Minneapolis, MN 55416 (952) 925-6888 46 – 20-001025 FC THIS IS A COMMUNICATION FROM A DEBT COLLECTOR. (October 6, 2021)