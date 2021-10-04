Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota (September 14, 2021)

The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, September 14, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Daryl Wicklund. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Daryle Dahl, Dan Davidson, Diane Gregerson, Kristy Kjos, Karla Langaas, Liz Lund, Martie Monsrud, Mike Trinka, Tracy Halstensgard, Torin McCormick, Randy Prachar, Jason Braaten, and Mitch Magnusson; while those attending through ZOOM were Bruce Kimmel, Monica Dohman, Matt Magnusson, Pam Shaw, Chris Stauffer, and Cindy Tangen. APPROVAL OF AGENDA The Board approved the Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Commissioner Swanson commented that the Association of MN Counties Fall Policy Conference will be held later this week. Coordinator Pelowski provided a handout to the Board with information on the Employee Appreciation luncheon scheduled for September 28, 2021, at the Roseau City Center; and, he presented a letter from the NW Regional Development Commission informing the Board that they are looking for new Commission Board members. Auditor/Recorder Monsrud informed the Board that she will be setting up a Joint Ditch Authority meeting to discuss the Two Rivers Watershed Klondike Clean Water Retention project. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling $2,436,842.90 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS – NONE CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the August 24, 2021, Regular Board Meeting Proceedings; approved the Apprize Technology Service Agreement Renewal; approved the Vanguard five-year Contract Renewal; approved the appointment of Commissioner Swanson to the Council of State Governments Justice Reinvestment Initiative Working Group; approved the Roseau/LOW Sportsman’s Club/North Star Trail Alliance Request for Reimbursement, in the amount of $6,357.82; and, approved an Application for Exempt Permit for a Roseau County Trailblazers raffle. DEPARTMENT REPORTS HIGHWAY Final Payment – Holthusen Construction, Inc. Assistant Engineer Dahl met with the Board to request approval of final payment to Holthusen Construction, Inc., for the 2019 Spring Flood, CD 18, Packet 2, Slope Failure Repair and Turf Establishment project. Following discussion, the Board approved the final payment of $151,335.00, to Holthusen Construction, Inc. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Roseau River Watershed Board Appointment The Board reviewed the applications of Jason Braaten and Vangie Byfuglien to fill the open position on the Roseau River Watershed Board (RRWB). Following discussion, the Board re-appointed Jason Braaten to a three-year term on the RRWB, commencing October 19, 2021, and concluding on October 18, 2024, by a 4 to 0 vote with Commissioner Wicklund abstaining from the vote. Two Rivers Watershed Board Appointment The Board reviewed the application from Brent Walsh to fill the open position on the Two Rivers Watershed Board (TRWB). Mr. Walsh is not eligible for the appointment because he does not live within the Two Rivers Watershed District. There were no other applications received. Board consensus was to re-advertise the open position for an additional two weeks. If applications are received, the Board would include this item on the October 12, 2021, County Board Meeting Agenda. The Board approved re-advertising to fill the open position. Jail Bonds Refinancing Proposal Bruce Kimmel, Ehlers, Inc. met with the Board to present a draft Pre-Sale Report in regards to the possible refinancing of the existing jail bonds. The Report concludes that re-financing the bonds would reduce the remaining principal and interest by approximately $55,000.00 over the next five years. The first step in the re-financing process would be Board authorization for Ehlers to issue a Request for Proposals (RFP) to area banks on behalf of the County. Board consensus was to proceed with the possible re-financing of these bonds; therefore, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-09-03 RESOLUTION PROVIDING FOR THE SALE OF $2,015,000 GENERAL OBLIGATION REFUNDING BONDS, SERIES 2021B WHEREAS, the Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota has heretofore determined that it is necessary and expedient to issue the County’s $2,015,000 General Obligation Refunding Bonds, Series 2021B (the “Bonds”), to refund the County’s outstanding Series 2012A Bonds; and WHEREAS, the County has retained Ehlers & Associates, Inc., in Roseville, Minnesota (“Ehlers”), as its independent municipal advisor for the Bonds in accordance with Minnesota Statutes, Section 475.60, Subdivision 2(9); NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED by the Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota, as follows: 1. Authorization; Findings. The Board of Commissioners hereby authorizes Ehlers to assist the County for the sale of the Bonds. 2. Meeting; Proposal Opening. The Board of Commissioners shall meet at 8:30 AM on October 12, 2021, for the purpose of considering proposals for and awarding the sale of the Bonds. 3. Request for Proposals. In connection with said sale, the officers or employees of the County are hereby authorized to cooperate with Ehlers and participate in the preparation of a request for proposals for the direct purchase of the Bonds and to distribute it to banks on behalf of the County upon its completion. Ditch Abandonment Petitions (State Ditch #87 & Judicial Ditch #61) The Roseau River Watershed Board (RRWB), as a landowner in the benefited areas of these drainage systems, is requesting that the County Board, as the Drainage Authority with jurisdiction of these drainage systems, accept the Petitions for abandonment of portions of these systems. Following a lengthy discussion, the Board accepted the Petitions as presented. Petition to Alter or Vacate Township Roads (Klondike Project) The Two Rivers Watershed Board (TRWB) is requesting Board approval of a Petition to alter and/or vacate Township roads. The TRWB is working on a large-scale flood control project known as the Klondike Clean Water Retention Project. The project would be located in both Kittson and Roseau Counties, and would involve the alteration or vacation of a number of legal ditches and public roads. Following discussion, the Board accepted the Petition as presented. Tri-Valley Opportunity Council – Family Homelessness Prevention & Assistance Program Commissioner Swanson requested Board approval of a Resolution authorizing Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. to administer the funds made available through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program in Roseau County. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-09-01 RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING APPLICATION FOR MINNESOTA HOUSING AND FINANCE AGENCY FAMILY HOMELESSNESS PREVENTION AND ASSISTANCE PROGRAM WHEREAS, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, State of Minnesota, has been authorized to undertake a program to provide funds for Family Homeless Prevention & Assistance Projects; and, WHEREAS, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. in the nine-county region of northwest Minnesota has developed an application for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program; and WHEREAS, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. has demonstrated the ability to perform the required activities of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program; NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that the Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. is hereby authorized as the entity to administer the funds made available through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program in the County of Roseau, State of Minnesota. Victim Services Grant Administration A 2022 – 2023 grant has been awarded to Roseau County Victim Services in the amount of $140,000.00. In order to receive the funding, County Attorney Kjos, as the Grant Manager, will be required to execute the Grant Agreement and Amendment on behalf of Roseau County. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-09-02 RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING EXECUTION OF AGREEMENT WHEREAS, Roseau County will enter into a cooperative agreement with the Office of Justice Programs in the Minnesota Department of Public Safety. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED that Kristy Kjos is hereby authorized to execute such agreements and amendments, as are necessary to implement the project on behalf of Roseau County. Commissioner Committee Reports (August 24 – September 14, 2021) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Roseau River Watershed Board; NW Regional Transportation Alliance Committee. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Warroad City Council; Warroad Rail Trail Committee; Warroad Regional Park Committee; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Minnesota Juvenile Justice Steering Committee; Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Jail Populations Work Group; AMC Coffee & Conversation; Resilience Training; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; Council of State Governments Probation Funding Committee; Northwest Emergency Communications Board; National Association of Counties Community, Economic, and Workforce Development Subcommittee; Team EPIC; SECB Finance Committee; AMC Future Task Force; Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust; COVID Stakeholders Meeting; Roseau City Council; AMC Coffee with Affiliates. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; LOW One Watershed One Plan (1W1P). Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; NW Regional Development Commission. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 9:35 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (October 6, 2021)