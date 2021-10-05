STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

DISTRICT COURT

PROBATE DIVISION

Estate of

Roger C Vollmers,

Decedent Court File No. 39-PR-21-128

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON

PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 11/02/21, at 8:30 AM by this Court at 206-8th Ave. SE, Baudette, Minnesota.

1.Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law.

Dated: September 28, 2021

(COURT SEAL)

BY THE COURT

/s/ Donna K. Dixon

Judge of District Court

/s/ Courtney Hauert

Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner

Steven C Ekman

Steve C Ekman, PC

910 Hill Ave, PO Box 70

Grafton, ND, 58237

Attorney License No: 233-237

Telephone: (701) 352-0916

FAX: (701) 352-1855

Email: office@stevenekmanlaw.com