 STATE OF MINNESOTA 

COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT 

DISTRICT COURT 

PROBATE DIVISION 

Estate of 

Roger C Vollmers, 

Decedent Court File No. 39-PR-21-128 

NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON 

PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY 

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property. 

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted. 

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 11/02/21, at 8:30 AM by this Court at 206-8th Ave. SE, Baudette, Minnesota. 

1.Notice shall be given to all interested persons (MINN. STAT. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. 

2. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law. 

Dated: September 28, 2021 

(COURT SEAL) 

BY THE COURT 

/s/ Donna K. Dixon 

Judge of District Court 

/s/ Courtney Hauert 

Court Administrator 

Attorney for Petitioner 

Steven C Ekman 

Steve C Ekman, PC 

910 Hill Ave, PO Box 70 

Grafton, ND, 58237 

Attorney License No: 233-237 

Telephone: (701) 352-0916 

FAX: (701) 352-1855 

Email: office@stevenekmanlaw.com 

