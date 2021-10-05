STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Roger C Vollmers, Decedent Court File No. 39-PR-21-128 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON

PETITION FOR DESCENT OF PROPERTY

A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.

Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.

IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 11/02/21 , at 8:30 AM by this Court at 206-8th Ave. SE, Baudette, Minnesota.

Notice shall be given to all interested persons ( Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204. Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law.

Dated: September 28, 2021 (COURT SEAL) Dated: BY THE COURT /s/ Donna K. Dixon Judge of District Court /s/ Courtney Hauert Court Administrator

Attorney for Petitioner Steven C Ekman Steve C Ekman, PC 910 Hill Ave, PO Box 70 Grafton, ND, 58237 Attorney License No: 233-237 Telephone: (701) 352-0916 FAX: (701) 352-1855 Email: office@stevenekmanlaw.com

NOTE TO PUBLISHERS: Do not publish text that is unchecked and the text of this note.