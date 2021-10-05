Estate of Roger C Vollmers
|STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS
|NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
DISTRICT COURT
PROBATE DIVISION
|Estate of
Roger C Vollmers,
Decedent
|Court File No. 39-PR-21-128
NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON
A Petition for Determination of Descent has been filed with this Court. The Petition represents that the Decedent died more than three years ago, leaving property in Minnesota and requests the probate of Decedent’s last Will (if any), and the descent of such property be determined and assigned by this Court to the persons entitled to the property.
Any objections to the Petition must be filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper, and no objections are filed or raised, the Petition may be granted.
IT IS ORDERED and Notice is further given, that the Petition will be heard on 11/02/21, at 8:30 AM by this Court at 206-8th Ave. SE, Baudette, Minnesota.
- Notice shall be given to all interested persons ( Stat. § 524.1-401) and persons who have filed a demand for notice pursuant to Minnesota Statutes section 524.3-204.
- Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law.
|Dated: September 28, 2021
(COURT SEAL)
Dated:
|BY THE COURT
/s/ Donna K. Dixon
Judge of District Court
/s/ Courtney Hauert
Court Administrator
|Attorney for Petitioner
Steven C Ekman
Steve C Ekman, PC
910 Hill Ave, PO Box 70
Grafton, ND, 58237
Attorney License No: 233-237
Telephone: (701) 352-0916
FAX: (701) 352-1855
Email: office@stevenekmanlaw.com
|
