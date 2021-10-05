Letta Kay (Grill) Sorrels, 72

Letta Kay (Grill) Sorrels of Roosevelt, MN, passed away Saturday, September 25th at the age of 72.

Letta was born on October 9th, 1948 in Warroad, MN to Mary Lousie Lee and Ruben Gust Grill. She graduated from Williams High School in 1966. Letta was united in marriage to Leslie Lloyd Sorrels on January 8th, 1967. They had 3 children Sheila (Perry) Sorrels of Warroad, Minnesota, Blaine (Heather) Sorrels of Redmond, Oregon, and Tracy (Joe) Sorrels of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

Letta spent over 25 years in Oregon working in a few restaurants and bars, managed a convenience store, and spent several years as a Rite Aid before her retirement in 2006. Letta had many friends. She loved to play cards and dice with family and friends and also enjoyed crocheting, cooking, and entertaining.

Letta is survived by her 3 children and 4 grandchildren, Shelby (Jon) Du Shane, Danielle (Matt) Finke, Sydney Sorrels; and Elle Nichols; and great granddaughter, Graysen Gross.

Letta was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Gerald Grill.

Letta lived her life to the fullest every day and will be greatly missed.

Services will be held privately. Online guestbook at: www.helgesonfuneralhome.com