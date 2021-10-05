New Tri-County Superintendent-Principal suspended

Ryan Bergeron ryanb@wiktel.com Just under three months into his new role as Tri-County’s new Superintendent-Principal, Michael Gadbois, 55, is currently under paid suspension. Following a September 25 incident on Tri-County School grounds, Gadbois faces three misdemeanor charges: second-degree DWI, open bottle, and possessing alcohol on school grounds, according to iNewZ.tv. The Tri-County School Board in a statement released how Gadbois had been placed on paid suspension related to the allegations against him, effective September 28, 2021. “Although this was unexpected, the school board knows we have a great staff, wonderful students, and understanding parents that are capable of handling this situation with patience and grace,” the statement read. “The school board is working hard to minimize interruptions due to this situation, and hopes to share an update soon.” At a special October 1 board meeting that lasted just under five minutes, the board took some action related to this incident. It approved Marshall County Central Superintendent and Elementary Principal Jeffrey Lund as an interim superintendent.

