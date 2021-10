Douglas D. Sauter, 84, of Williams, formerly of Waconia, Minnesota, passed away September 29, 2021.

He is survived by his daughters Shauna (Matt) Mignone and Michelle (Dan) Anderson; Grandchildren, Annie, Grace, Kate and Henry Mignone, and Jessi Vanyo. A special thank you to Janet Spina for all of her love and care.

Per his wishes, a private interment will be held.