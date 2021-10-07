Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota

proceedings September 13, 2021

The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on September 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 195 of the East Grand Senior High School.

Board Chair Boespflug called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.

Board members present: Boespflug, Brott, Foss, King, Piche and Useldinger

Board member absent: None

Piche moved to approved the consent agenda, containing the following items:

Minutes: of the August 23, 2021 regular school board meeting

Hires:

Ken Armstrong, Bus Driver, beginning September 7, 2021

Vanessa Armstrong, Bus Driver, beginning September 7, 2021

Katherine Bangert, Paraprofessional, SP, beginning September 9, 2021

Claudia Contreras, Paraprofessional, NH, beginning September 14, 2021

Mikayla Doss, Paraprofessional, NH, beginning September 7, 2021

Cameron Easton, Paraprofessional, PS, beginning September 7, 2021

Abigail Egstad, Bus Paraprofessional, beginning September 7, 2021

Katelyn Finstrom, Paraprofessional, beginning September 14, 2021

Mike Flaten, Substitute Bus Driver, beginning September 7, 2021

Saharla Ismail, Paraprofessional, NH, beginning September 14, 2021

Fardowsa Jalil, Paraprofessional, SP, beginning September 7, 2021

Scott Johnson, Maintenance Professional, beginning September 27, 2021

Tessa Long, Paraprofessional, SH, beginning September 8, 2021

Jaelyn Nelson, Paraprofessional, PS, beginning September 8, 2021

Tabetha Trones, Paraprofessional, SP, beginning September 13, 2021

Resignations:

Jackson Conrad, Paraprofessional, SH, effective August 31, 2021

Samantha Proctor, Paraprofessional, SH, effective August 23, 2021

Retirements:

Gerald Eggers, Bus Driver, effective August 12, 2021

James Winfield, Paraprofessional, NH, effective August 23, 2021

Paraprofessional Salary Adjustments: The following paraprofessionals have met the requirements to receive an additional $2.00/hour as required by the MSEA – paraprofessional contract effective September 15, 2021

Diedra McFarland

DeAnn Phelps

Carrie Swatlowski

Salary Increase:

Raise the salary of Morgan Johnson, After School Care Coordinator, to $20.00/hour

Change in Job Duty/Hours:

Barb Snyder, Custodian, 4 hours/day, 9 months, beginning September 7, 2021

And Sub Cook, 4 hours/day, beginning September 7, 2021

Miscellaneous Payments: August 28, 2021 – $44,599.61

Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to approve the agenda with the following addition:

8.2 Move from Level 2 to Level 3 in the EGF ISD 595 COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy Levels Guidelines

Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

King moved to authorize administration to sell unused equipment and vehicles. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Boespflug moved to move from Level 2 to Level 3 in the EGF ISD 595 COVID-19 Mitigations Strategy Levels Guidelines. Brott seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Useldinger moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #121341 through #121457 and EFT’s as follows:

FUND DESCRIPTION TOTAL

01 General $311,258.27

02 Food Service $889.28

04 Community Ed $4,834.00

06 Building Construction $1,001,310.90

EFT Student Activities $261,356.08

TOTAL $1,579,648.53

Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office.

The next regular meeting of the Board of Education has been scheduled for September 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM

Foss moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:15 p.m. King seconded the motion. The motion was carried.

Respectfully submitted,

Lindsey King, Clerk