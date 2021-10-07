Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota proceedings September 13, 2021
The regular meeting of the Board of Education, Independent School District #595, East Grand Forks, Minnesota was held on September 13, 2021, at 5:30 p.m. in Room 195 of the East Grand Senior High School.
Board Chair Boespflug called the meeting to order and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited.
Board members present: Boespflug, Brott, Foss, King, Piche and Useldinger
Board member absent: None
Piche moved to approved the consent agenda, containing the following items:
Minutes: of the August 23, 2021 regular school board meeting
Hires:
Ken Armstrong, Bus Driver, beginning September 7, 2021
Vanessa Armstrong, Bus Driver, beginning September 7, 2021
Katherine Bangert, Paraprofessional, SP, beginning September 9, 2021
Claudia Contreras, Paraprofessional, NH, beginning September 14, 2021
Mikayla Doss, Paraprofessional, NH, beginning September 7, 2021
Cameron Easton, Paraprofessional, PS, beginning September 7, 2021
Abigail Egstad, Bus Paraprofessional, beginning September 7, 2021
Katelyn Finstrom, Paraprofessional, beginning September 14, 2021
Mike Flaten, Substitute Bus Driver, beginning September 7, 2021
Saharla Ismail, Paraprofessional, NH, beginning September 14, 2021
Fardowsa Jalil, Paraprofessional, SP, beginning September 7, 2021
Scott Johnson, Maintenance Professional, beginning September 27, 2021
Tessa Long, Paraprofessional, SH, beginning September 8, 2021
Jaelyn Nelson, Paraprofessional, PS, beginning September 8, 2021
Tabetha Trones, Paraprofessional, SP, beginning September 13, 2021
Resignations:
Jackson Conrad, Paraprofessional, SH, effective August 31, 2021
Samantha Proctor, Paraprofessional, SH, effective August 23, 2021
Retirements:
Gerald Eggers, Bus Driver, effective August 12, 2021
James Winfield, Paraprofessional, NH, effective August 23, 2021
Paraprofessional Salary Adjustments: The following paraprofessionals have met the requirements to receive an additional $2.00/hour as required by the MSEA – paraprofessional contract effective September 15, 2021
Diedra McFarland
DeAnn Phelps
Carrie Swatlowski
Salary Increase:
Raise the salary of Morgan Johnson, After School Care Coordinator, to $20.00/hour
Change in Job Duty/Hours:
Barb Snyder, Custodian, 4 hours/day, 9 months, beginning September 7, 2021
And Sub Cook, 4 hours/day, beginning September 7, 2021
Miscellaneous Payments: August 28, 2021 – $44,599.61
Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.
Boespflug moved to approve the agenda with the following addition:
8.2 Move from Level 2 to Level 3 in the EGF ISD 595 COVID-19 Mitigation Strategy Levels Guidelines
Useldinger seconded the motion. The motion was carried.
King moved to authorize administration to sell unused equipment and vehicles. Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried.
Boespflug moved to move from Level 2 to Level 3 in the EGF ISD 595 COVID-19 Mitigations Strategy Levels Guidelines. Brott seconded the motion. The motion was carried.
Useldinger moved to approve the payment of the K-12 bills #121341 through #121457 and EFT’s as follows:
FUND DESCRIPTION TOTAL
01 General $311,258.27
02 Food Service $889.28
04 Community Ed $4,834.00
06 Building Construction $1,001,310.90
EFT Student Activities $261,356.08
TOTAL $1,579,648.53
Foss seconded the motion. The motion was carried. The bills are on file in the Superintendent’s Office.
The next regular meeting of the Board of Education has been scheduled for September 27, 2021 at 5:30 PM
Foss moved to adjourn the meeting at 6:15 p.m. King seconded the motion. The motion was carried.
Respectfully submitted,
Lindsey King, Clerk