STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 60-PR-21-1426

In Re: Estate of Jeryl M. Peterson aka

Jeryl Maurice Peterson,

Decedent.

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR

HEARING ON PETITION FOR

FORMAL PROBATE OF WILL

AND APPOINTMENT OF

PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on October 29, 2021, at 9:00 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at the Polk County Justice Center, 816 Marin Ave, Crookston, MN 56716, on a Petition for the Formal Probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Last Will and Testament dated October 22, 2020; and for the appointment of LuAnn M. Verduzco, whose address is 7130 177th St. N., Hugo, MN 55038, as Personal Representative of the Decedent’s Estate in an unsupervised administration.

Any objections to the Petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the Petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the Personal Representative Will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s Estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the decedent’s estate.

Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s Estate are required to present the claims to the Personal Representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: September 28, 2021 /s/ Corey Harbott, ME

Judge of District Court

Dated: September 28, 2021 /s/ Kathy Narlock, ME

Court Administrator

NEIL LAW FIRM, P.C.

Nicholas S. Stromsodt

MN# 0394882

418 Third Street

PO Box 477

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Telephone: (218) 773-0808

Facsimile: (218) 773-2355

e-mail: nick@egflaw.com