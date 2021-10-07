STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT

COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT

Court File No.: 60-PR-21-1395

In Re: Estate of Margaret L. Redmer

Aka Margaret Lavern Redmer,

Decedent.

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR

HEARING ON PETITION FOR

DETERMINATION OF

DESCENT (TESTATE)

Lawrence A. Persuitti has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on at a hearing will be held in this Court at 816 Marin Ave,

Crookston, Minnesota 56716 on this petition.

The petition represents that Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Polk County, Minnesota. The petition request the Court probate Decedent’s Will, determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.

Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.

Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:

Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.

□ Serving a copy of this Notice and Order personally on

at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing

BY THE COURT

Dated: September 23, 2021

/s/ Jeffrey S. Remick, ME

Judge of District Court

NEIL LAW FIRM, P.C.

Gerard D. Neil

MN# 0134879

418 Third Street

East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Telephone: (218) 773-0808