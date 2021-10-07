Estate of Margaret L. Redmer Aka Margaret Lavern Redmer,
STATE OF MINNESOTA DISTRICT COURT
COUNTY OF POLK NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT
Court File No.: 60-PR-21-1395
In Re: Estate of Margaret L. Redmer
Aka Margaret Lavern Redmer,
Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR
HEARING ON PETITION FOR
DETERMINATION OF
DESCENT (TESTATE)
Lawrence A. Persuitti has filed a Petition for Determination of Descent. It is Ordered that on at a hearing will be held in this Court at 816 Marin Ave,
Crookston, Minnesota 56716 on this petition.
The petition represents that Decedent died more than three (3) years ago leaving property in Polk County, Minnesota. The petition request the Court probate Decedent’s Will, determine the descent of such property and assign the property to the persons entitled in a consolidated proceeding.
Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the petition will be granted.
Notice shall be given by publishing this Notice and Order as provided by law and by:
Mailing a copy of this Notice and Order to each interested person by United States mail at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing.
□ Serving a copy of this Notice and Order personally on
at least 14 days before the time set for the hearing
BY THE COURT
Dated: September 23, 2021
/s/ Jeffrey S. Remick, ME
Judge of District Court
NEIL LAW FIRM, P.C.
Gerard D. Neil
MN# 0134879
418 Third Street
East Grand Forks, MN 56721
Telephone: (218) 773-0808