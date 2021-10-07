Harvey L. Pulkrabek, 91

Harvey L. Pulkrabek, age 91 of Grand Forks, ND, passed away on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at the Valley Senior Living/Woodside Village.

Harvey Lee Pulkrabek was born on August 12, 1930 in Warren, MN. He was the son of Anton and Mary (Stinar) Pulkrabek. Harvey grew up in the Angus/Tabor area where he attended country school. Harvey then graduated High School from the Northwest School of Agriculture in Crookston. On October 23, 1951 he was drafted into the United States Army and served his country until he was honorably discharged on September 25,1953. On November 19, 1955 he was united in marriage to Phyllis Turn in Kennedy, MN. They moved to the Tabor/Angus area in 1955 where he farmed with his brother Dale before retiring in 2000. They then moved to Maple Lake, MN. He enjoyed lake life especially sitting on the deck swing with Phyllis. He was a life member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and served many offices in the church and served many years on the Tabor Township Board. Harvey enjoyed downhill skiing, water skiing, bowling, roller skating and traveling in their Shasta Travel Camper. Harvey and Phyllis also enjoyed wintering in AZ. In 2018 Harvey had the opportunity to go on the Honor Flight to Washington DC with his grandson Dale Enright.

Harvey is survived by his children, Maribeth (Mark) Johnsrud of Watford City, ND, Cindy (Glenn) Barrett of Warren, MN, Amy (Trent) Peabody of East Grand Forks, MN and Jane (Jim) Enright of Grand Forks, ND; son, Tony (Charisse) Pulkrabek of Angus, MN; son-in-law, Dale Kelsch and special friend Janelle Menard of Grand Forks, ND; 14 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, Dale (Catherine) Pulkrabek of Grand Forks, ND and Irene (Ray) Larson of East Grand Forks, MN; and; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; wife Phyllis on January 13, 2018; daughter, Pamela Joy Kelsch and grandson, Tyler Kelsch.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to go to Cure SMA, 925 Busse Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007, or CURESMA.org.

Memorial Service: Private Family Service will be held at Dahl Funeral Home

Inurnment: Holy Trinity Lutheran Cemetery ~ Tabor, MN

Military Honors Conducted By: American Legion Post #157, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post #3817 and the Minnesota Army National Guard

