Water & Light LED Bulb Giveaway Oct 7th & 8th

The Water & Light Dept will be holding the LED bulb giveaway and food drive on October 7th and 8th from 9am to 4pm in the Police Dept parking lot. Utility customers can receive free LED bulbs in exchange for non-perishable, not expired food items.

One LED bulb would be received for two food items brought in. There is a maximum of three bulbs given out per utility account. The food will be donated to the East Grand Forks Food Shelf.

Reminder in order to receive the LED bulbs the following is needed: