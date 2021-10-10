Bonnie F. Anderson, 81, of Halma, Minnesota passed away at her home on Saturday, October 2, 2021. Bonnie Faye Patrick was born January 12, 1940 in Noel, Missouri the daughter of John and Effie (Schofield) Patrick. Her family lived in several communities in the Midwest. On May 31, 1969 she was united marriage to Roger Anderson in Watertown, South Dakota. The couple settled near Halma, Minnesota. Bonnie had many occupations throughout her life. She owned and operated the Halma Bar, worked with area potato harvest for many years, worked at Carlson Prairie Seed, traveled to Grafton, North Dakota to work at the school there and finished her working career at Polaris in Roseau. Bonnie loved her family immensely and treasured the time she was able to spend with her grandchildren and great granddaughter. Family members include her husband, Roger; sons, Daryl (Marilyn) Anderson, Strandquist, MN and Brian (Lisa) Anderson, Karlstad, MN; grandchildren, Ryan, Hailley, Kaitlin and James; a great granddaughter, Andrea Overton; and a sister, Patty Myers, Joplin, MO. She was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Jim; an infant daughter; brothers, John David and Buster, and sisters, Susie, Gail, Peggy and Inita. Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday, October 7, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. in Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock. Interment will be in Riverside Cemetery, Lake Bronson. Kathy Levenhagen, presiding. Casket bearers will be all those in attendance. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Home, Hallock.