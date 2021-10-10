Irene Julia Hall, 88

Renie J. Hall entered into the loving arms of Jesus on Friday October 1at the age of 88. Irene Julia was born on January 30, 1933 in International Falls, Minnesota to Leo and Julia (Ligman) Bzdok. She was united in marriage to Russell J. Hall on September 16, 1950 and they were married for 57 years until Russ passed in May of 2008. They had 2 children, Julie and John. They lived in the Falls until they moved to Baudette in 1990. She was a member of Sacred Heart Church and was also a member of the Women of the Moose, where she was Senior Regent several times, the American Legion Auxiliary, and the VFW Auxiliary. She loved to volunteer at all these clubs whenever they asked like the pancake breakfasts, rummage sales, weddings, etc. She worked as a fire tower spotter for several years and at the weigh station at Boise. Renie loved to ice fish in her younger years with her girlfriends in the Falls. She helped Russ with his beaver trapping, and went deer and bear hunting every year. Russ and Renie were members of a pool tournament group in the Falls and had many First place trophies. Renie bowled for several years in Baudette and when she couldn’t bowl anymore she was there every week as the “mascot”. She loved her penny machines at the casino and went anytime she could. She had a great love for animals and helped Julie for serval years at the Humane Society by cleaning the kennels every week. After Russ passed, she lived in the Summerfield Apartments with her daughter for three years before entering the LakeWood Care Center in 2017 where she passed away four years later. She participated in every activity and outing provided. She is proceeded in death by her husband Russ, her parents, sisters, Caroline and Helen, brother, Archie, stillborn baby sister, Elaine, brother-in-law’s, Mickey and Arnold, and sister-in-law, Bev. Renie is survived by daughter, Julie (Butch) Lund of Baudette, MN, son, John (Cindy) Hall of Brownsville, Texas, grandson, Larry (Jewel) Lund of Gary, MN, and great-grandsons, Javen, Dysen, and Axel Lund. Graveside services will be held at Elm Park Cemetery on Thursday October 7 at 11 a.m.