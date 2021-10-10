Lila Hennum, age 93, passed away peacefully on September 9, 2021 at the Kittson Memorial Nursing Home in Hallock, MN. Lila Lorraine Lundquist was born to Richard and Emelia Lundquist in Strathcona, MN on September 5, 1928. Lila was baptized and confirmed at Gustav Adolph Lutheran Church in Strathcona, MN and attended Greenbush High School. Lila married Gerald Hennum in Kennedy, MN on July 12, 1945. Lila worked picking potatoes for Bowman Farms; cooked for Bracewell’s and Albert’s Variety stores in Kennedy; was a teller at Northwestern State Bank in Hallock; and worked at American Federal Savings and Loan in Hallock for many years. She enjoyed bingo, playing cards, cooking and baking for her family and friends and was quite famous for her delicious caramel rolls, buns, and breads. Lila also enjoyed spending time at their cabin on the Rainy River near Baudette and their retirement years in Apache Junction, AZ. Lila was a member of Hi Neighbor Homemakers Club; Maria Lutheran Church; Maria’s Ladies Aid and WELCA; and served with Gerald on the Maria Altar Guild for many years. She was also active at the Kennedy Donaldson Senior Center. Lila drove the Kittson Memorial Healthcare Center’s Senior Citizen’s Bus for a number of years-even though she was also a senior citizen herself! She lived at the Tamarack Assisted Living Center in Stephen for five years, and then moved to Kittson Memorial Nursing Home in 2012. She loved the staff in the Nursing Home, and spent 9 happy years enjoying the many activities and excellent care. Lila is survived by her two children, Patricia (Charles) Swanson of Hallock; and Jerry (LuAnn) Hennum of Baudette, MN; grandchildren Stephen Swanson of Park City, UT; Michael (Cheri Reese) Swanson of Kennedy, MN; Jacki LaValla of Bemidji; Gregg (Diana) Hennum of Baudette; and Christopher (Melissa) Hennum of Bemidji; great grandchildren Luke and Kaia Swanson; Cadence LaValla; Garrett, Wyatt, and Estella Hennum; and Avery and Maddie Hennum; brother-in-law Dan Carriere of Hallock and brother and sister in law Ronnie and Marita Hennum of Torrence, California; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by an infant sister, Ruby; parents, Richard and Emelia; husband Gerald; sister, Nadine (Ernest) Nelson; sisters-in-law Layne (Dan) Carriere, Muriel (Alver) Christopherson, Joy (Norval “Bud”) Hennum, Marion (Clarion) Hennum, and Arlene (Owen) Hennum; brothers-in-law Norval “Bud” Hennum, Alver Christopherson, Clarion Hennum, Owen Hennum, and Ernie Nelson; nephew Jay Dean Hennum, and nieces Jody Carriere Mootz and Dianna Nelson Lysne. Funeral services are scheduled for Sunday, October 10, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Maria Lutheran Church, Kennedy. Interment will be in the Kennedy Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Sunday for one hour prior to the service. Memorials are preferred to the Kittson Memorial Foundation, Maria Lutheran Church or the charity of choice.