Donald J. Zejdlik, 85

Donald J. Zejdlik, age 85 of East Grand forks, MN passed away on Monday, October 4, 2021 at the Edgewood Vista in East Grand Forks, MN.

Donald James Zejdlik was born on October 18, 1935 in Tabor, MN the son of Joseph and Rose (Arnold) Zejdlik. Donald grew up in Tabor, MN. On August 21, 1954 he was united in marriage to Patricia Bushy. They resided in East Grand Forks and he worked for Bert’s Trucking, Rydells and Young Manufacturing.

Donald is survived by his children, Donald (Gale) Zejdlik of East Grand Forks, MN, Cheryl (Terry) Kuntz of Jamestown, ND, Sandy (Shane) Johnson of East Grand Forks, MN, Kim Johnson of East Grand Forks, MN Randy (Kerry) Zejdlik of Grand Forks, ND and Jeff (Judy) Zejdlik of Grand Forks, ND; 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren; Lifelong Friends, Melvin Moulds of Fisher, MN and Robert “Lefty” Gilleland of East Grand Forks, MN.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife Patricia Zejdlik on June 5, 2000; 2 daughters Colleen and Kelly; granddaughter Shelly Kuntz and a son-in-law, Bradley Johnson.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 PM on Monday, October 11, 2021 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN

Funeral Service will be livestreamed on www.dandahlfuneralhome.com. Click on Donald’s obituary to view the livestream.

Visitation: 1 Hour Prior Funeral Mass on Monday, October 11, 2021 in Sacred Heart Catholic Church

Interment: Calvary Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

Arrangements By: Dahl Funeral Home ~ East Grand Forks, MN