Rhonda Lee Olson, 62

On June 11, 2021, Rhonda Lee Olson, age 62, died as the result of head injuries sustained from an accidental fall at her home in Silver Springs, Nevada. Rhonda was born on January 11, 1959, in Upland, California and raised in Lake Elsinore and Wildomar, California. She graduated from Elsinore Union High School in 1977. She attended Riverside City College and Cal State Fullerton and majored in Art and Art History. She later moved to Reno and Silver Springs, Nevada, where she married Richard Wallach. Rhonda was a free-lance artist who started drawing pictures at the age of two and oil paintings by the age of four. Her exceptional artistic talent included the use of various forms of drawing and painting as well as textile art. Many of Rhonda’s paintings included her love of animals and wildlife in Northern Minnesota scenes. Rhonda is survived by her father and mother, Allan and Joan (Souder) Olson of Karlstad, Minnesota; sister Nancy Olson-Martin and brother-in-law Wayne Martin of Onalaska, Wisconsin; aunt Doris (Souder) Hazelton of Lake Bronson, Minnesota; and first cousins Gary Olson, Bill Haug, Larry Olson, Rick Hawks, Mark Olson, Bonnie Olson, Carol (Haug) Andoljsek, Scott Olson, Michele Olson, Steve Hawks, Craig Olson, Janelle Olson, and Donna Olson. Rhonda was preceded in death by grandparents Axel and Minnie (Simmons) Olson and George and Ethel (Bronson) Souder; uncles and aunts Otto and Luverne (Olson) Haug, Orin and Marion (Dahl) Olson, Wallace and Margaret (Breyer) Olson, Gaylan and Phyllis (Fundingsland) Olson, George and Geraldine “Gerry” (Olson) Hawks, Dale and Donald Souder, and Wesley Hazelton; and first cousins Susan Olson and George Hazelton. In Lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Alzheimer’s Society, Michael J. Fox Foundation-Parkinson’s Foundation, or any animal/wildlife charities such as the National Wildlife Fund, World Wildlife Fund, etc. Interment: Private Interment will be 11:30 AM on Saturday, October 16, at the Eidsvold Lutheran Cemetery in Halma, Minnesota. Memorial: Memorial will be 12:30 PM on Saturday, October 16, at the Halma Community Hall in Halma, Minnesota.