City of Karlstad, Minn. approves $1.3 million grant agreement for new airport

Ryan Bergeron ryanb@wiktel.com

The City of Karlstad took yet another step toward the construction of a new airport during its October 4 regular meeting. It approved a $1.3 million grant agreement related to the project with the Minnesota Department of Transportation. Before it approved this agreement, the city council listened to Terry Soltvedt, CPA, express some concerns he had related to Bollig Engineering and Environmental’s feasibility study for the new airport. Soltvedt said that if people had already made their minds up on the airport, they won’t listen to this study, one he called a “make it feasible” study.

Read the complete story on-line at page1publications.com or subscribe to the print version on-line.