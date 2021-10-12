| logout
Paul Tulibaski, 60
Paul Tulibaski, 60, of rural Argyle, MN, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 9, 2021 at his home.
Paul Walter Tulibaski was born on November 10, 1960 in Warren, MN, the son of Steve and Barbara (Price) Tulibaski. He attended and graduated from Argyle High School in 1979. After graduating high school, Paul stayed on the family farm in Wanger Township where he was devoted to tending the Holstein dairy herd and small grains farm.
He was a member of the former St. John the Baptist Catholic Church.
Paul was a man of big stature with a gentle soul. He had the gift of gab with an infectious giggle. Paul’s smile would leave you wondering what mischief he was up to next.
The twinkle in his eye are his nephews and niece, but more specifically his great nephews and niece. Paul took great pride and joy in what seemed like endless 4-wheeler and tractor rides, family birthday parties, and holidays where he could spoil them. He enjoyed a good game of cards and shaking dice with family and friends. Paul raised a great vegetable garden with Ray, supplying potatoes to anyone that wanted and always made sure the pumpkins grew for the great-nephews to carve each fall.
Left to mourn his passing are two brothers, Thomas (Carol) Tulibaski and Raymond Tulibaski all of Argyle, MN; two nephews, Tim (Alysa) Tulibaski and Ted (Gina) Tulibaski; niece, Tressa (Scott) Suchor and seven great-nephews and niece, Declan and Clayton Tulibaski, Axtin and Mace Tulibaski, and Brayden, Briggs, and Sophia Suchor.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Steve and Barbara.
FUNERAL SERVICE: 10:00 AM on Friday, October 10, 2021 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Argyle, MN.
VISITATION: One hour before services.
INTERMENT: St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery, rural Argyle, MN.
ONLINE REGISTER BOOK: www.duborefuneralhome.com
Arrangements with DuBore Funeral Home of Warren, MN.