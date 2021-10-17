George Taylor, Jr., 70

Funeral services for George Taylor, Jr. will be held at 11:00 on Thursday, October 14, at First Lutheran Church in Baudette. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

George Taylor, Jr. passed away on October 8, 2021, at the age of 70 in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He lived in Rice, Minnesota but always considered Baudette, Minnesota as his home. In his final days, it was the love and support of his family and friends that kept him strong until the very end.

George was born on May 1, 1951 to George (Sr.) and Jewell Taylor in Bemidji, MN. While they traveled around Minnesota several years, he spent most of his schooling and graduated high school in Baudette, MN in 1969.

George went to college at Bemidji State University in Bemidji, MN and traveled the United States, including Florida, until he ended back in Minnesota where he met and married the love of his life, Doris Baade on September 4, 1976. George and Doris had two children in Baudette, spending a majority of their life living on the Rainy River, utilizing it extensively for some great ice fishing! He also enjoyed spending time outdoors with family and friends; fishing, golfing, hunting, and watching his kids and grandkids. He had a great love of anything hunting related and loved sharing his entertaining, and often lengthy, stories with his family and friends. Uncle George was a loved man by his nieces and nephews.

George worked several jobs but spent much of his career as the City Superintendent in Baudette. He was always very proud of his work and the team he worked with, and made some lifelong friendships. He later retired to take on a new, and perhaps, his favorite role as grandpa. He had three grandchildren who meant the world to him. His favorite times during his later years in life were always tied to his grandkids – and his wife and kids too. George and Doris recently sold their home in Baudette and purchased a home near St. Cloud to be closer to their kids and grandkids.

George is survived by his wife, Doris Taylor; his children Meghan and Ryan (Abigail) Taylor, and his sister Pat (Fred) Yannotti. He was blessed with three grandchildren; Declan, Kevin, and Natalyn.

George was preceded in death by his parents, George (Sr.) and Jewell Taylor; his father-in-law, Darrel Baade, and his mother-in-law Gloria Baade.

George will forever be remembered as a proud and loving husband, father, grandfather, uncle, and friend. He shared with everyone a lifetime of memories, laughter, and great stories. When you remember times with George, you can’t help but smile. Heaven just got a great one!