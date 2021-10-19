Lawrence “Sonny” Hendrickson, 67, of Karlstad, Minnesota passed away at his home on October 15, 2021. Lawrence Arthur Hendrickson was born July 11, 1954 in Strandquist, Minnesota the son of Elmer and Arlene (Wayne) Hendrickson. He enjoyed staying with Norman “Dad” and Gladys “Mom” Jorgenson in Goodridge, Minnesota for a time in his youth. He then moved back home to Strandquist, attended Strandquist school and graduated in 1973. He was baptized and confirmed at Bethesda Lutheran Church in Strandquist. He was united in marriage to Lenore Stone and had two children, Brandy and Joshua. Lawrence worked at Montfords Meat Packing in Greeley, Colorado after high school and enjoyed his time hunting and fishing in the mountains of Colorado. He also worked at Arctic Cat in Thief River Falls, Minnesota for several years. He is survived by his children, Brandy (Mike) Mugaas and Joshua Hendrickson; grandchildren, Shanda, Bailey, Spencer, Theryn, Elmer and great grandson, Herryck; a brother, Donovan (Marcy) Hendrickson; and nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; a sisters, Karen Skadsem, Lois Hendrickson; a brother, John Hendrickson and Norman & Gladys Jorgeson. Funeral Services are scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at high noon in Bethesda Lutheran Church in Strandquist. Visitation will be held for one hour prior to the service. Austin Funeral Home of Hallock.