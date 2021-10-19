Ryan Ratkovec, 54

Ryan Ratkovec, age 54, of Greenbush, passed away Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau. Family and Friends will gather from 10AM to 12PM on Saturday, October 30 at Bethel Lutheran Church in Greenbush. Interment services will be held at 12PM at Bethel Lutheran Cemetery in Greenbush. In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Greenbush Fire Department and Roseau Ambulance. Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com