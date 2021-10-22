STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT Estate of Mark A. Nelson Decedent Court File No. 39-PR-21-157 notice of informal appointment of personal representative and notice to creditors Notice is hereby given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Susan D. Nelson, whose address is 205 5th Street SW, Apartment 208, Baudette, Minn. 56623 to serve as personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of personal representative must be filed with th Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: October 6, 2021 Courtney Hanet Registrar Pamela Shaw Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Alan B. Fish 102 Second Avenue N.W. Roseau, MN 56751 #0238120 (218) 463-2088 (218) 463-2099 facsimile E-mail: alanfish@alanbfishpa.com Publish October 20, 27, 2021