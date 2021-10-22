STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Oliver W. Kellogg Deceased Court File No. 39-PR-21-158 NOTICE AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR informal summary assignment It is Ordered and Notice is given that on 11/8/21, at 8:30 a.m. a hearing will be held in this Court at Lake of the Woods County Courthouse, Baudette, Minnesota, for the Informal Summary Assignment. Any objections to the petition must filed with the Court prior to or raised at the hearing. If proper and if no objections are filed or raised, title to the personal and real property of decedent will be assigned to and vested in the persons identified in the Petition. Dated:October 6, 2021 (COURT SEAL) BY THE COURT /s/ Donna K. Dixon Judge of District Court Attorney for Petitioner Chelsea E. Nelson Anderson Law Offices, PA P.O. Box 430 Warroad, MN 56763 Tel. (218) 386-1040 E-mail: chelsea@andersonlawyers.com Publish October 13, 20, 2021