STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT DISTRICT COURT PROBATE DIVISION Estate of Wayne Clemen Olson Decedent Court File No. 39-PR-21-149 amended notice of informal probate of will and appointment of personal representative and notice to creditors to all interested persons and creditors Notice is hereby given that an application for informal probate of the above-named Decedent’s last Will, dated April 28, 2021, has been filed with the Registrar herein, and the Application has been granted informally probating such Will. Any objections may be filed in the above-named court and the same will be heard by the Court upon notice of hearing fixed for such purpose. Notice is hereby further given that informal appointment of Personal Representative Jack R. Olson, 115 Asplund Dr. SE, Baudette, Minnesota 56623, as personal representative of the estate of the above-named Decedent, has been made. Any heir, devisee, or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of the personal representative, and the personal representative is empowered to fully administer the estate, including, after 30 days from the date of issuance of his/her letters, the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute real estate, unless objections thereto are filed with the Court (pursuant to Minnesota Statutes §524.3-607), and the Court otherwise orders. Notice is hereby given that all creditors having claims against said estate are required to present the same to said personal representative or the Court Administrator within four months after the date of this notice or said claims will be barred. Dated: October 14, 2021 Courtney Hanet Registrar Pamela Shaw Court Administrator Attorney for Personal Representative Alan B. Fish 102 Second Avenue N.W. Roseau, MN 56751 #0238120 (218) 463-2088 (218) 463-2099 facsimile E-mail: alanfish@alanbfishpa.com Publish October 20, 27, 2021