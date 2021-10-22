Lake of the Woods (Minn.) Proceedings September 28, 2021

LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY September 28, 2021 PURSUANT TO MN. STATUTE 331A.01, SUBD. 10 THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL IS ONLY A SUMMARY AND THE FULL TEXT IS AVAILABLE FOR PUBLIC INSPECTION AT THE LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY AUDITOR/TREASURERS’ OFFICE OR BY STANDARD MAIL OR ELECTRONIC MAIL OR LAKE OF THE WOODS COUNTY WEBSITE -www.lake-of-the-woods.mn.us The Lake of the Woods County Board of Commissioners met in regular session on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at Lake of the Woods County Government Center in the Commissioners’ Room. CALL TO ORDER-Chair Joe Grund called the meeting to order at 9:00 a.m. and the Pledge of Allegiance was recited with the following members present: Commissioners: Joe Grund, Cody Hasbargen, Buck Nordlof, Jon Waibel, and Ed Arnesen. Also present: Auditor-Treasurer Lorene Hanson. APPROVAL OF AGENDA-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the agenda with the following changes: Add: Procurement Policy/Auditor-Treasurer; Remove: Set Public Hearing/Auditor-Treasurer. APPROVAL OF MINUTES-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the official and summarized minutes of September 14, 2021. SOCIAL SERVICES-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to approve the following claims: Commissioners Warrants $12,929.21; Commissioners Warrants $2,444.02; Commissioners Warrants $32,106.28. MFIP Biennial Service Agreement for 2022-23-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to approve the 2022-2023 County Minnesota Family Investment Program (MFIP) Biennial Service Agreement. AUDITOR/TREASURER-Claims-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve the claims against the County as follows: Revenue $46,770.26; Road & Bridge $25,309.86; County Development $4,551.00; Solid Waste $25,943.13; EDA $897.25. WARRANTS FOR PUBLICATION Warrants Approved On 9/28/2021 For Payment 9/30/2021 Vendor Name Amount ByteSpeed, LLC 2,330.00 DSC Communications 7,630.90 Freeberg & Grund, Inc 6,537.50 Hoffman, Philipp & Martell, PLLC 12,600.00 Lakewood Health Center 2,175.14 M-R Sign Co, Inc 3,551.00 Mn Dept Of Transp 3,168.00 North Star Electric 3,877.85 Quadient Finance USA Inc. 5,000.00 Roseau County Highway Dept 2,199.24 Short Elliott Hendrickson, Inc 15,588.62 Titan Machinery – Roseau 3,172.25 U.S. Bank Equipment Finance 6,268.50 50 Payments less than 2000 29,372.50 Final Total: 103,471.50 Further moved to authorize the payment of the following auditor warrants: September 16, 2021 for $467,072.43; September 22, 2021 for $41,200.81. Department of Public Safety and DVS Lease Agreement-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve a lease with the State of Minnesota commencing January 1, 2022 and continuing through June 30, 2025 for the benefit of the Department of Public Safety, Driver and Vehicle Services. Request For County Issued Credit Card-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to approve a request for a county issued credit card with $1,500 limit for Sheriff’s Department employee, Tamara Maurer, Jail Administrator/TAC. Resolution Authorizing Application for Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Resolution-The following resolution was offered by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously the following: Resolution Authorizing Application for Minnesota Housing and Finance Agency Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program 2021-09-04-WHEREAS, the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency, State of Minnesota, has been authorized to undertake a program to provide funds for Family Homeless Prevention & Assistance Projects; and, WHEREAS, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. in the nine-county region of northwest Minnesota has developed an application for the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program; and WHEREAS, Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. has demonstrated the ability to perform the required activities of the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program; NOW, THEREFORE, be it resolved that Tri-Valley Opportunity Council, Inc. is hereby authorized as an entity to be charged with the administration of funds made available through the Minnesota Housing Finance Agency Family Homelessness Prevention and Assistance Program in the county of Lake of the Woods, Minnesota. Procurement Policy-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to approve the September 28, 2021 revision to the Lake of the Woods County Federal Award Procurement Policy. HUMAN RESOURCES-Permission to Hire Full-Time Deputy Sheriff-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to hire Andrew Jespersen to the full-time Deputy Sheriff position at Grade 12, Step 2, Points 282, effective September 15, 2021. Permission to Promote Deputy Sheriff to Sergeant-Motion-was made by Commissioner Ed Arnesen, seconded by Commissioner Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to promote Deputy Sheriff Russell Platz to Sergeant at Grade 14, Step 9, Points 349, effective September 15, 2021. Update to the County Personnel Policy and Procedures Per MN Statute-Motion- was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to update, per MN Statute, the Lake of the Woods County Personnel Policies and Procedures, Chapter 4, Section 2, Part d. Military Leave. Permission to Advertise, Interview and Hire-Motion-was made by Commissioner Buck Nordlof, seconded by Jon Waibel and carried unanimously to advertise, interview and hire for Deputy Auditor/Treasurer – License Clerk. PUBLIC WORKS-Highway Approve Final SAP 039-594-001-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to authorize final payment of SAP 039-594-001 for Davidson Construction of $1,206,952.54. Add to Agenda: Motion- was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Ed Arnesen and carried unanimously to add, Border Ridge Trucking Contract Change, to the Agenda under Public Works. Border Ridge Trucking Contract Change-Motion-was made by Commissioner Jon Waibel, seconded by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen and carried unanimously to acknowledge a change in ownership of Border Ridge Trucking to Accurate HD. Lake of the Woods County’s contract with Border Ridge Trucking will be fulfilled by Accurate HD. Change Road Tour Date-Motion-was made by Commissioner Cody Hasbargen, seconded by Commissioner Buck Nordlof and carried unanimously to change the road tour date from October 13th at 8:00 a.m. to October 20th at 11:00 a.m. CARA GRANT UPDATE-Tammie Doebler, with the Lake of the Woods Prevention Coalition (LWPC), provided an update to the Board on the First-Responders Comprehensive Addiction and Recovery Act (CARA) Grant. The CARA Grant is a nationally competitive grant awarded by the US Department of Health & Human Services Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. The goal of the grant is to reduce opioid and related substance use and overdoses. Through this grant, the LWPC has coordinated Narcan training, crisis intervention training, community education, tele-health services for inmates, related support and equipment for local law enforcement and worked with student groups to prevent youth substance abuse. RECESS-With no further business before the Board, Chair Joe Grund called the meeting to recess at 10:04 a.m. Attest: Auditor-Treasurer, Lorene Hanson October 12, 2021 Chair of the Board, Joe Grund Publish October 20, 2021