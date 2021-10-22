Lake of the Woods School ISD #390 October 25, 2021 Board of Education Meeting @ 7:00 PM ITV Room/Zoom Board Meetings will be live streamed on Youtube at lotw School Youtube Board Meeting Agenda 1. Call to Order 2. Pledge of Allegiance 3. Approval of Agenda 4. Approval of Consent Agenda a. Approval of Minutes b. Approval of Invoices, Statements and Bank Reconciliation c. Approval of Personnel-Resignations, Retirements and Appointments i. Resignations 1. Chelsea Anderson- ECSE Teacher ii. Appointments 1. Cynthia Hanson – ECSE Teacher 2. Lawrence Norwegian- Indian Education Coordinator iii. Leave Requests 1. Kathy Wehman- Bus Driver 2. Laura Bonhomme- Second Grade Teacher 5. Board Presenters 6. Written Communications 7. Old Business a. Approval of Safe In-person Learning Plan Revisions b. Approval of Tiered-Level Implementation of Health & Safety Procedures 8. New Business a. Approval of 2021-2022 staff seniority list b. Approval of bus storage contract with Paul Bunyan Transit effective: 1/1/2022- 12/31/23 c. Adoption of Resolution 2021/2022-011 accepting a donation of $394 from Wabanica Lutheran Church for the backpack program d. Approval of MOU with Northwest Head Start e. Adoption of Resolution 2021/2022-012 accepting a donation of $1,000 from North Star Electric Cooperative’s Un claimed Capital Credits for the backpack program 9. Other Business 10. Adjourn Publish October 20, 2021