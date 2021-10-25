Robert Cameron, 87, of Hallock, Minnesota passed away at Sanford Hospital in Fargo on Wednesday, October 13th, 2021. Robert Paul Cameron was born in Argyle, MN on December 31, 1933, the second child of Earl and Simonne (Landreville) Cameron. He was born at home during a blizzard and was put in a shoebox on the open oven door to stay warm. He was raised in St. Vincent where he was a natural athlete, participating in basketball, football, and was catcher on the school baseball team. He graduated from Pembina High School in 1951. After a brief job on the railroad, he joined the United States Army. His proudest moment was when he graduated #1 out of 48 soldiers from military leadership school, and he felt his biggest accomplishment was when he trained a platoon of 55 soldiers. He was honorably discharged in 1955. Many reunions and lasting friendships emerged from his years in the service. He attended Aaker’s Business College in Grand Forks where he met the love of his life, Dorothy Green, whom he married in 1957. Bob began a career with Crane Johnson Lumber Company in Fargo, then worked in Pelican Rapids and Cooperstown. In 1969 he became manager of the lumber yard in Hallock and was a well-respected business leader, earning Manager of the Year several times. Bob and Dorothy had four children. He was an attentive father, never missing his children’s events. He was a Boy Scout leader and longtime announcer at area hockey games. Bob was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, camping, snowmobiling, and horseback riding. He was a volunteer fireman for 20 years and was a member of the Kittson County Historical Society, serving as Board President for several years. He was active in AA, proud to have 43 years of sobriety and sponsoring many others along that same journey. Following his retirement from Crane Johnson in 1998, he began a second career as the Veterans Service Officer for Kittson County, a position he proudly held for 17 years, retiring at the age of 84. Bob thrived on helping veterans and their families. He was instrumental in the creation of the Kittson County Veterans Memorial. In 2018, he was part of an Honor Flight to Washington DC, a trip of a lifetime he made with his son David. He had an avid interest in Native American culture and history. He amassed an impressive collection of unique artifacts that he loved to share with school and community groups. Bob enjoyed his family cabin at Lake Bronson. He spent hours mowing the lawn, grooming trails, and enjoying the wildlife. He was most happy sharing it with his family. Bob met twice daily with his Cenex coffee crew, a faithful group of friends, where he was known for his quick wit, storytelling, and less-than-stellar dice shaking skills. Bob was a generous and compassionate gentleman, selflessly helping people (and stray animals) in a humble and discreet way. Where there was a need, he was ready to help. He is fondly remembered as a caring visitor to the residents of the nursing home. Bob was a friend to everyone who knew him.He was most proud of his beautiful wife and strong marriage of 64 years, his 4 children, 10 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren, with whom he shared his endless warmth and love, always making them feel special and affirmed. He is greatly missed by his loving wife Dorothy; his children Julie (David) Lindegard, Hallock, Robin Cameron (Dennis Cheney), Florida, Ken (Liz) Fox-Cameron, Moorhead, and David (Trish) Cameron, Moorhead; his grandchildren and great-grandchildren Michael (Alex, Isaac, Chloe), Janna and Jake (Summer, Cameron), Leanna (Addison, Ceres), Cassidy, Colton, John, Sam, Elliot, Anne, and Nick; his sister Patricia Nolte (Cavalier); numerous nieces and nephews; and many cherished friends. He was greeted at the gates of Heaven by his beloved son Bob, and his parents. A memorial service with a time to share stories about Bob will be held on Friday, October 22, 2021 at 1 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church in Hallock, MN. Visitation 1 hour prior to service. The family requests that masks be worn. Austin Funeral Chapel, Hallock.