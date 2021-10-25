Tri-County School District 2358 (Karlstad, Minn.) September 22, 2021/Proceedings

Regular Board of Education Meeting Tri-County School District 2358 September 22, 2021, 6:30 PM Tri-County School Library Karlstad, Minnesota Attendance: All District 2358 members, except members Duray and Caldwell, plus Superintendent/Principal Gadbois were present. The meeting was called to order by Chairperson Burkel at 6:30 PM, and a quorum was determined. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. We Are Proud… Of all our students and thankful to have them back in school full-time this fall. Of Ms. Klegstad and the entire yearbook team for putting together a fantastic 2020-2021 yearbook. Of the transportation department, all of the bus drivers, and the office staff for the tremendous job they have done getting our students safely to and from school at the start of the school year. Managing daily changes to pick-ups and drop-offs, while efficiently driving the routes is a daily logistical challenge, particularly at the beginning of the school year. Great Job! Of the teachers who have demonstrated flexibility and professionalism in response to a few extended student absences. Putting together work and communicating with students/families always requires a bit of extra effort and time. THANK YOU! Of the following individual staff who have demonstrated flexibility and pitched in to take on duties and responsibilities outside of their primary assignments. It truly takes a team effort in a small school. Specifically: •Shawn Donarski for serving lunch in kitchen when head cook had to be out. •Laurie Lofstrom for being the “go-to” staff for all matters related to Pediculus humanus capitis. •Briena Englund and Tara Larson for taking on the responsibilities of “school nurse” 4 days a week. •Sean Spilde and Brad Thompson for daily substitute bus driving. •Jocelyn Englund for jumping back into Pre School when needed. •Several paraprofessionals and teachers who have been asked to fill in for someone who needed coverage. Member Koland moved and member Hanson seconded to approve the agenda as amended. UC Member Sollund moved and member Oliver seconded to approve the minutes of the August 18, 2021 Regular School Board Meeting. UC Member Oliver moved and member Burkel seconded to authorize payment for claims in the following funds. UC Last Year This Year General $113,864.81 $72,517.75 Food Service $16,560.01 $9,945.14 Community Service $0.00 $80.66 Student Activities $107.99 $5,238.73 TOTAL $130,532.81 $87,782.28 Member Hanson moved and member Sollund seconded to set the preliminary levy at the maximum amount. UC PRELIMINARY INFORMATION FOR DISCUSSION ONLY 2021 PAY 2022 Preliminary Levy $869,695.00 LTFM (when approved) $82,000.00 Safe Schools (No Plan) $8,000.00 After School Enrichment (No Plan) $11,000.00 Early Childhood Family Ed (No Plan) ___________ $23,000.00 TOTAL LEVY 2021 PAY 2022 $951,685.00 $993,685.00 2020 PAY 2021 LEVY $1,005,262.00 $1,005,262.00 DIFFERENCE -$53,577.00 -$11,577.00 Member Oliver moved and member Hanson seconded to approve Assurance of Compliance with State and Federal Laws prohibiting discrimination. UC Member Hanson moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the hiring of Susan Nordin as a permanent paraprofessional. UC Member Hanson moved and member Oliver seconded to approve the resignation of Susan Nordin as a permanent paraprofessional. UC Member Koland moved and member Burkel seconded to approve the resignation of Kayla Gonshorowski as a permanent food service assistant. UC Member Oliver moved and member Sollund seconded to approve the hiring of Kevin Walz as a permanent morning/afternoon bus route driver. UC Member Koland moved and member Burkel seconded to approve Superintendent Gadbois’ request to modify the school calendar by changing the following three (3) student contact days to staff in-service days (10/25/21, 12/22/21, 3/18/21), pending approval from MDE. UC Superintendent Report •Current Enrollment •Safe Return to In-Person Learning Plan •Food Service Update •Free/Reduced Meal Applications Update •Upcoming Events/Activities •MASH Update •Title 1 Summary •District/School Priorities Survey Summary •Other Teacher Negotiations Board Committee Support Staff Negotiations Committee NWRIC – Meet next month Region I – Gave report Freeze Co-Op Board – None Next Meeting, Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at 6:30 PM at Tri-County School in Karlstad, Minnesota. Member Oliver moved and member Sollund seconded to adjourn. UC Respectfully submitted by Mark Koland, Clerk October 28, 2021