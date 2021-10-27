Agnes Viola Siggerud, 102

Agnes Viola Siggerud of Williams passed away in Roseau on October 23rd, 2021 at the age of 102.

Agnes Viola Siggerud was born on September 29th, 1919 in the Williams area to Carl and Ingeborg (Christiansen) Rasmussen. She was the youngest of ten children, two of which died in infancy in Norway. She went to country schools in the Williams area until she married her husband, Harry Siggerud on December 26th, 1936 in Baudette, Minnesota. Agnes worked as a waitress for many years at Evenson’s Cafe and retired after working at Marvin Windows for 12 years. She loved playing cards, dancing, old time music, the casino, the Minnesota Twins, and loved to bowl, doing it for more than 40 years. Agnes was a very good cook and baker, and was especially known for her blueberry pies and sugar cookies. She enjoyed spending time with her family and grandkids and was very proud of being a Norwegian. She was able to meet some of her Norwegian family in her later years and enjoyed the visits, phone calls, and cards received from Norway.

Agnes is survived by her children Virginia Jourdan and Carole Bixby; grandchildren, Genell (Tom) Jacob, Karlyn (George) Norlin; great grandchildren, Jennie Knapp, Jeremy (Sarah) Jacob, Kaylee (Matthew) Audette, and Shelby (TJ) Rostad; great-great grandchildren, Dylan, Violet, Harrison, and Karter; as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Agnes is preceded in death by her husband, Harry Siggerud, parents, Carl and Ingeborg Rasmussen, brothers, Bennie, Walter, Albert; sisters, Mary, Emmy, Lydia, Laura and two infant girls; sons-in-law, Eugene Jourdan, John Shogren, Dick Bixby and great-grandson-in-law, Kevin Knapp.