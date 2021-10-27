Consistency, hard work push Horien to career milestone

Ryan Bergeron

Freeze Volleyball senior Rhiannon Horien heard from her Coach Melissa Thompson that she became the first Freeze player to reach the 1,000-assist milestone while they both were speaking during a Zoom interview nearly a week after she had reached the milestone. Her thoughts on hearing this? “I didn’t know that. I thought one of the other older setters would have,” Horien said. “So that’s pretty surprising and cool for me.” “Surprise,” said Coach Thompson with a laugh. Horien and Coach Thompson talked about this milestone, what has made her effective setter, the work behind the scenes, those who helped her reach this milestone, what Horien will miss most about playing Freeze Volleyball, and what Coach Thompson will miss most about having Horien in her program. The Freeze senior reached this milestone during her team’s 2-0 loss to the Fertile-Beltrami Falcons at the Frostbite Tournament in Grygla on October 16. Going into this match, she was two assists away from the milestone.

