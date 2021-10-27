Probate/Tracy Lee Nelson

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF LAKE OF THE WOODS DISTRICT COURT NINTH JUDICIAL DISTRICT In RE: Estate of Tracy Lee Nelson Decedent Court File No. 39-PR-21-174 notice of informal appointment of personal representative and notice to creditors Notice is hereby given that an Application for Informal Appointment of Personal Representative was filed with the Registrar. The Registrar accepted the application and appointed Thomas Nelson, whose address is P.O. Box 1138, Baudette, Minn. 56623 to serve as personal representative of the decedent’s estate. Any heir or other interested person may be entitled to appointment as personal representative or may object to the appointment of personal representative. Any objection to the appointment of personal representative must be filed with the Court, and any properly filed objection will be heard by the Court after notice is provided to interested persons of the date of hearing on the objection. Unless objections are filed, and unless the Court orders otherwise, the personal representative has the full power to administer the estate, including, after thirty (30) days from the issuance of letters of general administration the power to sell, encumber, lease, or distribute any interest in real estate owned by the decedent. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. §524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred. Dated: October 14, 2021 Courtney Hanet Registrar Pamela Shaw Court Administrator Chelsea E. Nelson (MN# 0398296 Anderson Law Office, P.A. P.O. Box 430 Warroad, Minnesota 56763 Telephone: (218) 386-1040 attorney for personal representative Publish October 27, November 3, 2021