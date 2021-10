Lena Adams, 96, of Karlstad passed away quietly on Wednesday, October 20, 2021 at Karlstad Senior Living. Lena was born at home to Maria and William Pready in Caribou township of Kittson County, MN on September 1, 1925. She was given the Ukrainian name Veselka at birth, but her first name was changed to Lena when she entered school and needed an Americanized name. Her education began at West Caribou Grade School and continued later in Crookston, MN. Her name was again changed to Lena Adams when she married Grant Adams on November 2, 1947. Most of her over 60 years of married life was spent working and raising a family on a farm in rural Lake Bronson and then later moving to Karlstad.Lena was an avid gardener and spent countless hours preserving the bounty from that garden. She worked at the Arctic Cat plant in Karlstad, was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Lake Bronson and in later years enjoyed “going for a drive” and fishing.Lena is survived by her children, Billy Adams (Mary), of Richfield, MN, Sylvia Kolp (Patrick),of Etna, WY, and Mark Adams, of Meadowlands, MN; two sisters, Alma Anderson of Lake Bronson, MN and Sadie Bugera of Vita, Manitoba; three grandchildren, David Adams, Casey Tolzman (Jamie), and Mackenzie Roberts (Jonah); as well as many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Grant; one son, Gary; four brothers and two sisters.A memorial service and private internment are being planned for a future date.Heartfelt thanks to the wonderful staff of The Meadows and Karlstad Senior Center. We appreciate all of the professional, kind, and compassionate care Lena received from everyone.Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of KarlstadAn online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com