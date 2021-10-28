Masquerade Pow Wow held at CMS

The Unified American Indian Parent Advisory Council hosted a Masquerade Pow Wow at Central Middle School on Wednesday, October 27th from 5:30-7:30. The celebration was a fun educational event focused on American Indian Education.

The event which was MC’d by Ricky White of the Whitefish Bay First Nation, and who was recently named as the advisor for the American Indian Parent Advisory Group, included

a drum group coming that traveled from Sisseton SD: Toka Nuwan Enemy Swim.