ROSEAU COUNTY (Minn.) BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING/October 12, 2021

SUMMARY PROCEEDINGS OF THE OCTOBER 12, 2021 ROSEAU COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS MEETING The Board of Commissioners of Roseau County, Minnesota met in the Courthouse in the City of Roseau on Tuesday, October 12, 2021. CALL TO ORDER The meeting was called to order at 8:30 a.m. by Board Chair Daryl Wicklund. The Pledge of Allegiance was recited. Commissioners present were Roger Falk, John Horner, Jack Swanson, Russell Walker, and Daryl Wicklund. Others present were Jeff Pelowski, Joleen Kezar, Daryle Dahl, Sue Grafstrom, Diane Gregerson, Steve Gust, Kristy Kjos, Liz Lund, Martie Monsrud, Todd Peterson, Colleen Hoffman, and Crystal Philipp; while those attending through ZOOM were Bruce Kimmel, Mikaela Huot, Karla Langaas, Pam Shaw, and Cindy Tangen. APPROVAL OF AGENDA Sheriff Gust requested the addition of Memorial Highway Signage to Department Reports. Commissioner Walker requested the addition of Warroad River Watershed District Insurance Discussion to County Board Items. The Board approved the amended Agenda. COMMENTS AND ANNOUNCEMENTS Commissioner Swanson commented that he spoke with Craig Engwall, Executive Director of the MN Deer Hunters Association (MDHA), at the Roseau MDHA banquet regarding deer and elk farm permits and chronic wasting disease. Consensus was to invite Mr. Engwall to a future Board Work Session. APPROVE BILLS The Board approved the payment of bills totaling $1,542,316.58 DELEGATIONS/BOARD APPOINTMENTS/PUBLIC COMMENTS Todd Peterson, City of Roseau – Tax Increment Financing (TIF) Waiver Todd Peterson, City of Roseau, met with the Board to request Board approval to waive the 30-day TIF comment period requirement. The City of Roseau is initiating the process to establish a new economic development TIF district to facilitate the development of a proposed manufacturing facility to be located in the City’s Industrial Park. The date the City is intending to hold a public hearing on the proposal is Monday, November 1, 2021. Therefore, the draft TIF Plan with fiscal and economic implications was sent to the Board less than the 30-day notice requirements pursuant to Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.175, subdivision 2, and a waiver from the Board would be required to proceed with the November 1st public hearing. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-10-03 REQUEST FOR WAIVING THE THIRTY-DAY NOTIFICATION PERIOD PURSUANT TO MINNESOTA STATUTES, SECTION 469.175, SUBDIVISION 2. (WAIVER) WHEREAS, the City Council of the City of Roseau (the “City”) is considering the establishment of a Tax Increment Financing Plan (the “TIF Plan”) for Tax Increment Financing (Economic Development) District No. 7 (the “TIF District”); and WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.175, Subd. 2, requires that the Roseau County Board of Commissioners (“Board”) be provided notice of the proposed TIF Plan creation, a copy of the TIF Plan, and the estimated fiscal and economic implications of the proposed TIF Plan, at least thirty days before the public hearing required by Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.175, Subd. 2; and WHEREAS, the Board has received, and reviewed, a copy of the proposed TIF Plan, including the estimated fiscal and economic implications of the TIF District; and WHEREAS, the City has requested a waiver of the Board’s thirty-day comment period provided by Minnesota Statutes, Section 469.175, Subd. 2. THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, the Board waives the thirty-day notification requirement without comment, in order to expedite the City’s adoption of the TIF Plan. Colleen Hoffman, Hoffman/Philipp/Martell (HPM) – 2020 Roseau County Audit Colleen Hoffman and Crystal Philipp, HPM, met with the Board to provide a summary of the 2020 Roseau County Audit. The biggest change in 2020 was the addition of CARES Act funding. They reported that the County is in good financial shape. (A copy of the Audit is on file in the County Auditor/Recorder’s Office for public review) CONSENT AGENDA The Board, by adoption of its Consent Agenda, approved the September 28, 2021, Regular Board Meeting Proceedings; approved the October 5, 2021 Special Board Meeting Proceedings; approved the Roseau/LOW Sportsman’s Club/North Star Trail Alliance Request for Reimbursement, in the amount of $4,658.11; and, approved the 2021 Unclaimed Property Report and the following Resolution authorizing Treasurer Gregerson to send the unclaimed property to the State of MN: 2021-10-02 WHEREAS, Minnesota Statutes 345.31-345.60 (MN Uniform Disposition of Unclaimed Property Act) requires counties to remit unclaimed property to the State of MN. NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED, that Roseau County Treasurer, Diane M. Gregerson, be and is hereby authorized to remit fiftyone (51) unclaimed warrants to the State of MN Department of Commerce Unclaimed Property Section in the total amount of $619.77. DEPARTMENT REPORTS HIGHWAY Final Payment – R & Q Trucking, Inc. Assistant Engineer Dahl met with the Board to request approval of final payment to R & Q Trucking, Inc., for the 2019 Spring Flood, CD 7 and JD 61, Packet 4, Slope Failure Repair and Turf Establishment project. Following discussion, the Board approved the final payment of $122,780.00, to R & Q Trucking, Inc. Final Payment – Davidson Construction, Inc. Assistant Engineer Dahl met with the Board to request approval of final payment to Davidson Construction, Inc., for SAP 068-599-102, Bridge 68J45. Following discussion, the Board approved the final payment of $24,065.25 to Davidson Construction, Inc. AUDITOR-RECORDER Tax-Forfeited Land Sale Auditor-Recorder Monsrud met with the Board to request approval of the terms and conditions for the private and public land sale, and to set the date, time, and place to hold the sale. The cities of Badger, Roseau, and Warroad, as well as Moranville Township, notified the Auditor-Recorder’s Office of their intent to purchase the parcels of tax-forfeited property located in their respective areas. Following discussion, the Board approved the Terms and Conditions of the Private and Public Land Sale of Tax-Forfeited land in Roseau County as presented, and set the sale date of Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 2:00 p.m., at the Roseau County Courthouse Board Room. The Board then approved the sale of specific parcels to the cities of Badger, Roseau, and Warroad, as well as Moranville Township, for the basic sale price plus applicable fees. (Parcels #51.0060332, #51.0060333, #51.0060334, #51.0060342, #54.116200, #56.010722, and #21.0075300) SHERIFF Memorial Highway Sign Cost Sheriff Gust requested Board approval to pay the State of Minnesota $2,170.40 to cover the cost of two signs placed on TH#310 as a memorial to Richard K. Magnusson. Mr. Magnusson was killed in the line of duty along that roadway. One sign will be located in the Roseau City limits, and the other at the Canadian Boarder coming into Minnesota. Following discussion, the Board approved the $2,170.40 payment to the State of Minnesota for placement of the memorial signs. COUNTY BOARD ITEMS Two Rivers Watershed Board Appointment The Board reviewed the application of Rick Sikorski to fill the open position on the Two Rivers Watershed Board (TRWB). Following discussion, the Board re-appointed Rick Sikorski to a three-year term on the TRWB, commencing November 12, 2021, and concluding on October 28, 2024. Jail Bonds Refinancing – Sale of Bonds Bruce Kimmel, Ehlers, Inc. met with the Board to provide information on the jail bond refinancing process and to request Board approval of a Resolution relating to the $1,990,000 General Obligation jail refunding bond, Series 2021B. Ehlers issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to 25 banks, including the three banks located in Roseau County. The lowest bid received was from Citizen’s State Bank in Roseau with a 1% interest rate. Following a lengthy discussion, the Board approved the Resolution relating to $1,990,000 General Obligation Jail Refunding Bond, Series 2021B; authorizing the issuance; awarding the sale; prescribing the form and details; and, providing for the payment thereof. (Resolution 2021-10-01 is available for public review at the County Coordinator’s Office.) Warroad River Watershed District (WRWD) Insurance Commissioner Walker brought forward the WRWD’s request for Roseau County to sponsor the WRWD’s membership in the MN Counties Insurance Trust (MCIT), in order for the District to obtain workers compensation coverage. Following discussion, the Board approved the following Resolution: 2021-10-04 SPONSORSHIP OF THE WARROAD RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT FOR MINNESOTA COUNTIES INTERGOVERNMENTAL TRUST MEMBERSHIP WHEREAS, Roseau County is a member of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust; and WHEREAS, a current member of the Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust must sponsor a new entity for membership, and WHEREAS, the Warroad River Watershed District desires to become a member for the purpose of obtaining property and workers compensation coverage. NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, that Roseau County sponsors the Warroad River Watershed District for membership. Commissioner Committee Reports (September 28 – October 12, 2021) Commissioner Falk reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; County Board Special Meeting; Building Committee. Commissioner Horner reported on the following committee(s): Warroad Rail Trail Committee; Warroad Community Development Broadband Committee; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; County Board Special Meeting. Commissioner Swanson reported on the following committee(s): Council of State Governments Justice Reinvestment Working Group Meeting(s); Roseau Economic Development Authority; Insurance Committee; Building Committee; Association of Minnesota Counties (AMC) Coffee with Community Corrections Act and County Probation Officers; COVID Stakeholders; Roseau City Council; Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; County Board Special Meeting; AMC Extension Committee; Community Justice Coordinating Committee; Minnesota Counties Intergovernmental Trust Board of Directors; AMC Board of Directors; AMC Policy Coordinating Committee. Commissioner Walker reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; County Board Special Meeting; Insurance Committee. Commissioner Wicklund reported on the following committee(s): Operations Committee; County Board Work Session; County Board Special Meeting; Insurance Committee; NW Regional Development Commission. UNFINISHED BUSINESS Emergency Manager Grafstrom provided an update on the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, there is a shortage of ICU hospital beds in Minnesota due to positive COVID cases. Upon motion carried, the Board adjourned the Regular meeting at 10:10 a.m. The next Regular meeting of the Board is scheduled for Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. (November 3, 2021)