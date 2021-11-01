Arlys Bessler, 87

A Funeral Service for Arlys Bessler will be held on Saturday, October 30, 2021 at 3:00 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will take place at Badger City Cemetery in Badger, MN. A lunch will be served at the Badger Community Center following the service.

Arlys Bernette Wold arrived on September 16th, 1934, the first of seven born to Haakon and Alma (Christian) Wold. Being the eldest, she was a tremendous help to her mom in raising a younger a brother and sister. After enjoying a summer working at Big Island near Excelsior, MN she graduated from Badger High School in 1952. The next two years she was a secretary at the Badger School. Then came the grand venture of spending a year at Port Whittier, Alaska performing a civilian job for the army. On a frigid day on January 26, 1957 she married Glen Richard (Dick) Bessler in Badger and enjoyed over 64 years of marriage. They first lived in Detroit, MI then Minneapolis where she worked for NW Airlines as a reservation agent. She also did billing for Western Oil and Fuel, was a long distance operator for AT&T, and later worked at Master Specialty Manufacturing in Savage, MN. In 1974 they decided to purchase the family business, Earl’s Drive In, in Roseau and fed the local delicacies, such as ribs, chicken, gizzards, and “little dicks” for 18 years. After retiring they built a lovely home on Lake of the Woods. She was an excellent seamstress, voracious reader, always embroidering, keeping her hands busy. She loved flower gardening and playing cards, especially pinochle. She and Dick made quite the lovely couple out on the dance floor. Going to garage sales and flea markets were passions as well as her many treasured collections, such as her KLM houses, pill boxes, pewter, and others.

Arlys is survived by her son, Duane (Jane) Bessler; daughter, Renee (Mark) Rhen; Grandchildren, Joe (Trish) Bessler, Kasey (Adam) Fisher, and Katie Rhen; great grandchildren, Taylor, Karson, and Jackson Bessler; sister, Darlene Honl, Marva Debe, Ginny (Glen) Guldberg, Shelley Dahl, Denise (Bob) Robeck; sister-in-law, Julie Wold; as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends.

Arlys was preceded in death by her husband, Dick; parents, Haakon and Alma; parents-in-law, Earl and Jessie Bessler; brother, Harlan Wold; and brother-in-law, Elmer Dahl.

We all miss her dearly and treasure her memory.