Glenn A. Iverson, 84

A Funeral Service for Glenn A. Iverson of Greenbush, MN will be held on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 11:00AM at United Free Lutheran Church in Greenbush, MN. Visitation will be held on Monday, November 1, 2021 from 5-7 PM at Helgeson Funeral Home in Roseau, MN with a prayer service at 7PM. Interment will be held at a later date.

Glenn was born October 2nd, 1937, to Clarence and Jeanette (Carlson) Iverson, in Detroit Lakes, MN. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith at Olivet Lutheran Church, Fargo, ND.

After graduation from Fargo High, he joined the U.S. Navy for four years. After an honorable discharge, he worked for a short time in Minneapolis, MN and then for his father in Fargo.

Glenn and Avis (Holm) were married September 2, 1961, at Oiland Lutheran Free Church, rural Greenbush. The couple lived in Fargo for a short while before moving to Minneapolis, where he worked for Sexton Data Products as a treasurer and office manager. In January of 1973 the family moved to Greenbush where he worked for Thompson Motors, Art Anderson Construction, and then was a self-employed carpenter. He then worked for Marvin Windows and Doors in Warroad, where he worked in Round Tops and then for many years in the special calculations department in the Corporate Office. Glenn retired in April 2001 and again started doing many handy man jobs, as well as being the grounds keeper for many years at Oak View Golf Course in Greenbush through 2020, which he looked forward to every spring and summer. He was also very involved in his church, United Free Lutheran Church, serving as president, secretary and treasurer and was a member of the Town and Country, the Roseau American Legion and the Forty and Eight Club, Roseau. He enjoyed taking in local sporting events (especially boys’ and girls’ basketball) and loved going to his grandchildren’s events. If you needed help, he was but a phone call away. He liked to cook, bake apple pies and do cross word puzzles.

Glenn loved his family dearly and loved to get down on the floor with his grandchildren and play games or listen to them explain their school activities to him. He was a real “softie” where family was concerned, be it his wife, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews and also his friends. Glenn and Avis also enjoyed spending 10 winters in Arizona. They sold their home of 40 yrs, just outside of Greenbush, and moved to Roseau in 2014. He and Avis loved to dance, and he will always be remembered for his sense of humor and great personality.

Glenn is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Avis, son Gregg (Pam) Iverson, Roseau, and their children Camille (Eric) Massaro of Baudette, Mn and Garrett (Rachel) Iverson of Fargo; Daughter Jennifer (John) Lee, Moorhead and their children Andrea and Jack Lee of Moorhead.; Great grandchildren, Eliza, Fletcher and Asher Massaro; Sister Carol (Verne) Wik, Dilworth, Mn and brother Roger Iverson, Fargo, brother-in-law Merton Kirkeide, Greenbush; and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly. He is also survived by lifelong childhood friend Marv Olson, his wife Annette and their children.

He was preceded in death by his parents, father and mother-in-law, Arnt and Belle Holm; half-sister Joyce Klausen; half-brother George (wife Ruth) Litke; and an infant half-brother; Brothers Russel Iverson and Eugene Iverson; Sister’s-in-law, Lois Iverson, Judy Iverson, Annette “2P” Kirkeide, Carol Miller and Ruby Holm; Brother’s-in-law, Clifford Holm and Myron Miller.

Blessed be his memory. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to United Free Lutheran Church in Greenbush.

Glenn’s family requests that all in attendance wear masks to the services.