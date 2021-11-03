Myrna A. Olson, 89,

Myrna A. Olson, age 89, of Regina in Hastings, died peacefully following thyroid cancer and Alzheimer’s on Friday evening, October 28, 2021 at Regina Assisted Living in Hastings.

Myrna A. Olson, daughter of Ray and Leta Holsinger, was born on September 26, 1932 in Sarles, ND and later moved to Williams, MN where she grew up and became Valedictorian of her class.

She married John Glenn in Lead, SD. They moved to Hastings and Myrna worked at Smead, Big V and later at the State Hospital and the Veteran’s Home. They had 3 children, Robert, Holly and Charles (died at birth). Myrna and John divorced in 1977 and Myrna moved to Texas for 7 years. She then moved back to Ellsworth, WI where she ran the East Ellsworth Post Office. She worked again also at Smead in Hastings and retired. Myrna moved to Oak Ridge and Regina.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Charles (stillborn); sister, Ella LaValla; brothers-in-law, Derwood and Ben.

Myrna is survived by her children, Robert (Lisa) Glenn and Holly (Brian) Struve; grandchildren, Michael (Sue) Glenn, Julia, Angela (Josh) Becker, Elliot (Meg) Struve, and Derrick (Jessica) Struve; great-grandchildren, Bailey, Mary, Logan, Danica, Elmer and Emma; step-grandchildren, Tony (Megan) and Anthony (Sarah) Stofferahn; step-great grandchildren; sister, Lois Hanson and by many other relatives and friends.