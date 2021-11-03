 Richard Monroe Bucklin, 89

Richard Monroe Bucklin, age 89, of Las Vegas, Nevada passed away peacefully at Nathan Adelson Hospice on October 23rd, 2021, after a short battle with colon cancer. He was born to Robert Monroe Bucklin and Ida (Shute) Bucklin, December 25, 1931 in Mora MN. He was baptized April 11, 1937. The family moved to the Tenstrike MN area, where they had a dairy farm. He attended Hagali Township Grade School and High School in Blackduck, MN. Richard moved with his parents to Baudette, MN in 1948.

In 1952 he moved to Minneapolis MN and was employed by the Glidden Paint Company, where he received several promotions, until he was inducted in the U.S. Army in May 1953, serving his entire tour of duty in Korea and was honorably discharged in 1955.

He was united in marriage to Nancy Ann Kelly, April 7th, 1956. They moved to Mountain Iron, MN, where he was employed by the Oliver Mining Company. In 1957, they moved back to the Baudette area where he worked construction, and on the section crew for the Canadian National Railroad.

Upon leaving the railroad, he ran his own trucking business, but wanting to spend more time with his family, in 1967 he took a job at the Lake of the Woods County Highway Department. He retired from the county in 1991 and the following year he and Nancy moved to Las Vegas, NV.

He is survived by Nancy, his wife of 65 years, and their three children, daughters Sherrie Martinez, (Mark), Las Vegas NV, Robyn Nicosia (Michael), Prescott Valley, AZ, and son, Robert M. Bucklin (Janet), Apple Valley, MN, four grandchildren and two brothers.

Richard “Buck” enjoyed playing guitar and singing country music. He also loved creating things from wrought iron and giving his time generously to help others. He will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Organization Memberships:

Life Member VFW

Life Member American Legion, Baudette, MN

Life Member A.F. & A.M. Osiris Lodge 272, Baudette, MN

32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason

Member of the Zelzah Shrine Temple, Las Vegas, NV

Shriner of the Aad Temple of Duluth, MN

Summerlin Evangelical Lutheran Church

Services will be held at: Summerlin Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1911 Pueblo Vista Dr, Las Vegas NV 89128 at 11:00 am on November 12, 2021. Cards of condolence may be sent to: Nancy Bucklin – 7725 Prairie Corners Drive, Las Vegas NV 89128