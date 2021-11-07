Romeo – Sherman “Sherm” Thomas Folland, 76

Romeo – Sherman “Sherm” Thomas Folland, age 76, passed away in his home in Romeo, Michigan on October 24, 2021 after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Sherm was an economics professor at Oakland University and an early champion for the study of social capital in health care economics. During his long academic career, he published over 50 peer-reviewed articles, multiple books with his colleagues and cofounded The Oakland Journal, which ran for over 20 years. He was passionate about working internationally and spent time doing research in Germany, Norway and Russia and attended conferences across the globe. He co-authored a textbook, The Economics of Health and Health Care, which has been translated in multiple languages. Sherm cared deeply about the welfare of others. He believed in the power of the individual to make change and was always ready for a vigorous debate – including penning many letters to the Freep editor. He loved music and wrote and played songs on the piano. He is missed by his family and friends. Sherm is survived by his wife of 41 years, Donna, his two children Johanna and Ingrid (Jamie Tidman), and his older brothers Nate (Angel Kwolek-Folland) and Glenn (Christine). He is predeceased by his parents, Norval and Gladys.