Leslie Lloyd Sorrels, 77

Leslie Lloyd Sorrels of Williams passed away in Baudette, Minnesota on November 1, 2021, at the age of 77.

Leslie Lloyd Sorrels was born on July 23, 1944 to Elmo and Alcia (Sanford) Sorrels, the third of the twelve children. Leslie attended school in Williams. Being an adventurer and a jack of all trades, he tried many jobs over his life’s journey. He worked on the farm with his father and brothers where the main crops were certified seed potatoes and grains. Whatever he tried he excelled in. He loved mechanics, working on almost every make and model of cars, owning well over one hundred. He also loved woodworking and designing and building things. Around 1980 he and his brother Forrest went into the dairy business. After a few years they realized it wasn’t what they wanted and sold out. Leslie went to work for Marvin Windows and to this day holds the record for starting and quitting there. He loved welding and for some time worked for St. Hilaire Welding Supply in St. Hilaire, Minnesota.

Leslie had an infectious smile that drew you to him. He never met a stranger as he could strike up a conversation with anybody he met. Leslie loved music and at one time he and his brother-in-law, Bruce Draper, played in a band. If anyone asked directions to Leslie’s all that needed to be said was, go north of Williams two miles and look for the teepee.

On January 7, 1967, he married Letta Kay Grill. Three children were born to this union, Sheila, Blaine and Tracy. After a few years they parted ways and he later married Cathy Dargon.

Leslie was diagnosed with cancer three and a half years ago. This summer it worsened and he fought a hard courageous battle until he couldn’t fight any more.

He is survived by his three children, Sheila (Perry Edberg) Sorrels of Warroad, Minnesota, Blaine (Heather) Sorrels of Redmond, Oregon, Tracy (Joe) Sorrels of Grand Forks, North Dakota; granddaughters Danielle Finke and Elle Mae Nichols both of Warroad, Shelby (Jon) Dushane of W. Fargo, North Dakota, Sidney Sorrels from Redmond, Oregon; great granddaughter Graysen Mae of Warroad; brothers, Rodney (Susan) Sorrels, Gary (Sherri) Sorrels, Wade Sorrels, and Forrest Sorrels; sisters, Margaret Wilmer, Marlin (Bob) Ravndalen, Marsha Draper, Brenda (Don) Starren, Carla Smith, and Rosanna Sorrels; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Leslie was preceded in death by his grandparents; parents; infant brother; brothers-in-law, Mike Belanger, Dale Wilmer, and Bruce Draper; nephew, Jeremy Draper; and former wife Letta Sorrels who passed away on September 25, 2021.

A private service was held for Leslie on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at the Roosevelt American Legion Hall with burial at Pine Hill cemetery in Williams, Minnesota.