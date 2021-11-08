| logout
Melroy Fred Wiskow, 90
Melroy Fred Wiskow, son of Marshall and Viona (Paulsen) Wiskow was born on August 22, 1931 at home in rural Strathcona. He was raised on the farm in Strathcona and attended school in Huss Township until the 8th grade. He was baptized and confirmed at Klondike Lutheran Church. Melroy worked on the farm with his dad and also for area farmers and spent many months logging and sawing lumber. He was drafted into the Army in 1953 and was stationed in England, training on the anti-aircraft machines. He was in for two years. In February of 1958 he met Avis Magnuson in Roseau and knew instantly that she was the one. They were married October 18, 1958 and celebrated 61 years together at the time of Avis’s death. Avis passed away March 8, 2020. They were members of Zion Lutheran Church and then United Free Lutheran in Greenbush. Melroy was also a member of the Greenbush American Legion and the Roseau VFW. Melroy and Avis purchased the home farm and lived and farmed there with dairy, beef, sheep, pigs and other animals for many years. In 2007 they retired from farming and purchased a house in Greenbush. Melroy had a workshop in the basement of the house and made picture frames, canes and crosses out of diamond willow. Melroy, the boys, son-in law and grandkids built a cabin out at the farm, so they would all have a place to hang out during hunting season. The family continues to meet at the cabin on a weekly basis to farm the food plots and work the trails. In 1965 Melroy worked with his dad to bring the old CASE Steam Engine out of storage and thresh some grain. Many neighbors came to watch and this was the beginning of the Northland Threshing Bee. Melroy and Avis spent all their years working at and helping with the Threshing Bee, along with Melroy’s parents, brother, and sisters. It was a total family project. Eventually it became a corporation and many neighbors and friends joined, and the Bee continues today, with the younger generation of Wiskows being very involved. Melroy and Avis loved to travel to other Threshing Bees and would make sure to go to Lake of the Woods, Itasca and Park River every year. Melroy and Avis collected toy John Deere tractors and implements and would take them to the Nursing home to show the residents. They enjoyed visiting with the residents about the old days of farming. In 2015 they moved into the Elderbush apartments in Greenbush. Melroy was a quiet and kind man, always doing for others, especially his kids and grandkids. He passed away on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at LifeCare Medical Center in Roseau at the age of 90.
He is survived by sons, Earl of Greenbush, John (Susan) of Anoka, Daughter Angie (Rodney Truscinski) of Greenbush. Grandchildren, Nicole Truscinski of Brooklyn, NY, Steven (LeeAnn) Truscinski of Bemidj, Matthew (Jaime) Truscinski of Greenbush, Amanda Grove of Anoka, and Henry Schmidt of Bemidji. sister-in-law, Hilda Wiskow, many nieces and nephews and other relatives.
He is preceded in death by his Parents, wife Avis, brothers, Curtis (Aloyce) and Roger P, Sisters, Lenay (Valent) Bernat, Gertie (Orlen) Eidsmoe, and Morella (James) Eidsmoe. Blessed be his memory.
Friends and family gathered at 6PM, Sunday, November 7, 2021 at United Free Lutheran Church in Greenbush, with a prayer service at 7:30PM.
Interment services were held at 12PM, Monday, at Klondike Cemetery, rural Strathcona, MN.
Military Honors were accorded by the Roseau Honor Guard and Greenbush American Legion
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to the Northern Threshing Bee or United Free Lutheran Church.
Arrangements are with Collins Funeral Home of Greenbush.
An online guestbook is available at www.collinsfunerals.com