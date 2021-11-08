Patience Hervey, 97, of Mandan, ND formerly of East Grand Forks, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021 at Miller Point Nursing Home of Mandan.

Patience Peterson was born March 28, 1924 to Arvid and Clara (Pederson) Peterson in Badger, MN. She grew up in Badger, MN and graduated from Crookston Central High School. On July 6, 1946, she married Bernard Hervey in Fisher, MN. She was a Rosie the Riveter during WWII for Northwest Airlines, and then later worked at the creamery and American Crystal for 20 years. She was a member of the East Grand Forks American Legion Post #157 Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by daughter Pamella Parr of Bismarck; sons David Hervey of Warroad, MN, and Timothy Hervey of Moorhead, MN; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; brothers, Eugene Peterson of Greenbush, MN, and Dale Peterson of Badger, MN.

She was preceded in death her husband Bernard, and children, Jacqueline Upp, Steven Hervey, Lynette Schneeweis, parents, Arvid and Clara; sisters, Genevieve, Lorraine, and Fern; brothers, Roy, Vernon, Dawn, Forrest and Larry.

Funeral: 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Dahl Funeral Home 2029 Central Ave NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Service will be live-streamed on Patience’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: 1 Hour prior to funeral at the funeral home on Saturday.

Interment: Memorial Park South Cemetery ~ Grand Forks, ND

