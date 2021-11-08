Raymond “Buzz” Patrick Bushaw, 76

Raymond “Buzz” Patrick Bushaw, formerly of Oslo MN, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, November 4, 2021, in his home near Williams MN.

Ray was Born on March 2, 1945, in Grand Forks, ND to James and Bonita (Bellman) Bushaw. He was raised on a farm in rural Manvel, ND. He attended grade school in a country school near Manvel and later attended school in Oslo. He met Jane Anvinson of Oslo and soon married on September 9, 1967. While living in Grand Forks, he worked at Agsco and Welters Marine. In 1974, Ray and Jane moved to rural Oslo and he started working at Valley Bean and they raised four daughters.

Ray had a passion for working on small engines or anything with a motor. If you stopped out at Buzz’s shop on a weeknight or a weekend, he would always welcome you in with a smile! No matter how busy he was, he always made time to hunt and fish. His favorite place to fish was up at Pointe Du Bois in Canada, where he went for many years. Ray and Jane moved to Williams, MN full time in 2011, where he met many great friends and neighbors.

Left to mourn his passing is his wife of 54 years, Jane; four daughters, Melissa (Clinton) Hasbargen, Darlene (Bill) Stay, Raeann Bushaw (Preston) and Stacie (Cody) Wilkerson; grandchildren, John (Chloe), Garrett, Haven (Gunnar), Samantha (Chris), Wyatt, Lane, Tryston, Austin, Brea, Tessa, Gracie, Carter and Lily; two great-grandsons, Owen and Levi; sister in law, Maxine Bushaw; siblings, Tom (Karen) Bushaw, Robert (Joy) Bushaw, Bonnie Sue Hoverson, Rosie Larson, Ronnie (Joyce) Bushaw, Brenda (Craig) Erickson, Don (Gina) Bushaw and John (Annette) Bushaw; many nieces and nephews and his favorite black lab, Windsor

He was preceded in death by his parents, James and Bonita Bushaw; brothers, Jim and Roy; brothers-in-law, Don Larson and Bob Hoverson.

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, November 9, 2021, in St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, Manvel, ND.

Visitation: 12:30 to 2:00 p.m. in the church on Tuesday.

Burial: St. Timothy’s Catholic Cemetery, Manvel, ND.

Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 13, 2021, in Williams Community Church, Williams, MN.