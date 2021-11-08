Robert Louis Useldinger, 92, of East Grand Forks, MN, passed away Saturday, November 6, 2021 at Valley Senior Living on 42nd in Grand Forks, ND.

Bob, as he was best known, was born in Warren, MN on April 14, 1929, one of 6 children born to Gregor Paul and Sophia (Nielson) Useldinger. Bob grew up in rural East Grand Forks. He attended school at the AC in Crookston and continued a life-long passion of farming. On July 20, 1948 Bob was united in marriage to Angela Vonasek at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Tabor, MN. Their marriage was blessed by the birth of five children, Gary, Sheryl, Robert, Sandra, and Michael and 56 years together. Bob was a workaholic and always busy. In his younger years he enjoyed bowling, golfing, dancing, and his favorite pastime was driving around checking his fields and crops. Later in life, he enjoyed having coffee with the guys at Burger King. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.

Loving family members include his children Sheryl Kowalczyk of Charlotte, NC, Robert “Bobby” (Nancy) Useldinger of East Grand Forks, MN, Sandra Driscoll (Dave Gilleland) of East Grand Forks, MN, Michael (Hayley) Useldinger of Lake City, MN; daughter-in-law Marcia Useldinger of Bemidji, MN; sister Betty Nelson of Vancouver, WA; 11 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends that will be left to mourn his passing.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife Angela; parents, Gregor and Sophia; son Gary Useldinger; sisters Mary Ann Voigt and Phyllis Kozel; brothers Gregor John “JR” and William “Connie” Useldinger; great-grandson Joseph Jordan; son-in-law Ron Kowalczyk; and good friend Marilyn Hagen.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hospice of the Red River Valley, or Valley Memorial Homes.

Blessed be the memory of Robert Louis Useldinger

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00, Thursday, November 11, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church 200 3rd St. NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721. Funeral will be live-streamed on Bob’s page at www.dandahlfuneralhome.com.

Visitation: One hour prior to funeral at the church on Thursday.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery East Grand Forks, Minnesota

