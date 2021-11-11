Garrett Mitchell Reese, 35, of Nevis MN, was called to his eternal resting place on November 3, 2021, while at Sanford Medical Center in Fargo, ND. He entered this world on June 19, 1986 in Grand Forks, ND, born to Roger and Becky Reese.

Garrett was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes at the age of 8. He lived with his parents and brother in East Grand Forks until age 11 when they moved to God’s country south of Nevis, MN. He attended school at Nevis Public School. He worked for Christianson Custom Service, Fertile, Green Valley Bean Co., Park Rapids, Budget Exteriors, Nevis, Northwind Grocery and Café, Nevis and most recently at Northern Convenience, Park Rapids. He loved his jobs that included meeting and talking to people.

Garrett loved spending time with his friends, tinkering on vehicles (especially his Hondas), ice fishing, putting together models and racing RC cars. If you couldn’t find him, he was usually in the shop with his head under the hood of a vehicle. He was never without one of his beloved dogs Tigger, Bone, Baby or Spike. One of them was a constant companion, right by his side. His infectious smile would light up a room and his ability to laugh even when he wasn’t feeling good was a gift. He was able to lift up others with his presence, big generous heart and wonderful sense of humor.

Garrett’s generosity continues as an organ donor and a flag was flown in front of Sanford Hospital in his honor for 24 hours followed by an honor walk. So far, his liver was donated to a 34-year-old male from Minnesota, his corneas gave someone sight and his kidneys are being used for research.

He is survived by his parents, Roger and Becky Reese and brother Paul (Molly) Reese, niece Lindsie Reese, nephews Luke and Liam Reese, and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He is preceded in death by his beloved grandparents, Warren and Elsie Miller, and Louise and Alvin Reese, aunt Cheryl (Miller) Reese, uncles Rocky and Jesse Reese and cousins Gage Reese and Cody Christianson.

Celebration of Life will be held Sat., Nov. 13, 2 p.m., visitation at 1 p.m. at Jones Pearson Funeral Home in Park Rapids, Minnesota.