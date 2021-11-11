Louise V. Kallock, 87, of East Grand Forks, MN passed away Monday, November 9, 2021, at her home in East Grand Forks.

Louise Virginia Grandboise was born on October 20, 1934, in Grand Forks, ND the daughter of Joseph and Sarah (Morin) Grandboise. She was raised in East Grand Forks, MN and graduated from Sacred Heart High School. Louise married William “Bill” Kallock and together they raised four daughters.

Louise enjoyed reading, playing cards, visiting with her daughters, taking care of the grandchildren and attending the sporting events of her grandchildren. She loved having family gatherings during the holidays and was well known for celebrating everyone’s birthday. Louise enjoyed taking trips to various places with her family. Shopping was a favorite pastime of hers. Louise was a longtime member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks.

She is survived by her daughters, Judi (Bill) Roberts, Rebecca (Dave) Johnson, Roberta (Billy) Stauss and Koko (Dan) Nowacki; her dearly loved grandchildren, Ryan, Alex and Cade Johnson, Coby and Kylie Stauss, Cole, Tanner and Jordon Nowacki.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Sarah Grandboise; the father of their children, William Kallock; her siblings, Adele Pesch, Doris Egstad, Leona Hegg, Edward, David, John, Harry, and Eugene Grandboise.

Memorials may be given to Sacred Heart Catholic Church or Sacred Heart School, 200 3rd Street NW, East Grand Forks, MN 56721

Mass of Christian Burial: 2:00 p.m. Monday, November 15, 2021, in Sacred Heart Catholic Church in East Grand Forks, MN.

Visitation: One hour prior to the liturgy in the church on Monday.

Burial: Resurrection Cemetery, East Grand Forks, MN.

The online memorial registry may be signed at www.normanfuneral.com

(The Historic Norman Funeral Home, Grand Forks, ND)