Tri-County Drama bringing “Next Victim, Please” to life

Found any interesting murder mysteries on Netflix? Either way, one could come on out to the Tri-County stage to enjoy a comedic murder mystery put on by Tri-County students later this month.

Under the leadership of Director Laurie Lofstrom and Assistant Director Camille Wollin, the Tri-County Drama department is putting on the show “Next Victim, Please.” Tri-County Drama will bring this story to life for an evening performance on Friday, November 19 at 7 pm and for a matinee performance on Sunday, November 21 at 2 pm.

The students began practice for the show on September 20. Lofstrom scheduled practice for 6:45 am to 8:00 am Monday through Friday, but gave the students Friday off if they were doing well during the week. They haven’t had any Friday practices.

“We have a really young cast this year with a lot of seventh (and) eighth graders,” Lofstrom said. “… I was wondering how that would go, but… they’ve been just awesome. They had their lines memorized— some of them— within the first two weeks.”

Lofstrom encourages the public to come on out and support these students.

“I just think the kids work so hard, and enjoy it so much,” Lofstrom said. “And they’re so excited to put it on for the public that I would just love for everyone to come out and see that these kids are really working hard and they’re doing good.”

